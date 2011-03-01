Rok 2010 v HD (a 3D) světě na HDmag.cz - jaký byl?
Přelom roku je tím pravým okamžikem pro rekapitulaci. Nejen toho, co se během posledních dvanácti měsíců událo ve světě vysokého rozlišení, ale i událostí zde na webu magazínu HDmag.cz. Pro naše pravidelné čtenáře to asi nebudou žádné novinky, ale ostatní budou možná mile překvapeni.
HDmag.cz 2010 – vysoké rozlišení od začátku do konce
Od 1. ledna do 31. prosince 2010 vyšlo v magazínu HDmag.cz na 700 článků, novinek, recenzí, bleskovek, trailerů a tiskových zpráv, což je stejný počet, jako v roce 2009. V tempu průměrně dvou aktualizací denně jsme totiž nijak nepolevili a pevně doufáme, že jsou takto naši čtenáři spokojení.
Dosavadní schéma, sestávající ze zavedených sekcí novinek a recenzí, bylo během uplynulého roku navíc rozšířeno o takzvané bleskovky (tedy stručné zprávičky) a HD trailery. Díky tomu jsme získali více prostoru jak pro pohled na aktuální dění v kinosálech, tak pro informace o stále populárnějším fenoménu 3D domácího kina.
Díky spolupráci s naším hlavním partnerem – e-shopem DVDobchod.cz – a tuzemskými distributory jsme během roku 2010 zpracovali 75 recenzí Blu-ray filmů. V konečném důsledku tak stále přinášíme našim čtenářům více než jednu kvalitní recenzi týdně a s celkovým počtem 150 Blu-ray recenzí držíme v tomto směru na českém internetu bezkonkurenční prim.
Naše největší chlouba, katalog Blu-ray filmů, v tuto chvíli obsahuje 3000 záznamů o Blu-ray discích, což je v rámci českého internetu opět unikát. Oproti létům 2009 a 2008 jsme se v uplynulém roce zaměřili více na tituly, dostupné na tuzemském trhu, kterých máme v katalogu téměř 600 – tedy všechny! Samozřejmostí jsou také Blu-ray filmy s českými titulky nebo českým zvukem, které jsou k dispozici pouze v zahraničí.
V neustálém růstu nepolevuje ani naše diskusní fórum – 1400 registrovaných uživatelů a více než 26000 příspěvků v 9000 tématech hovoří za vše. Za to všechno, stejně jako za více než půl milionu unikátních návštěvníků a dva miliony shlédnutých stránek, vděčíme našim věrným čtenářům.
Také v roce 2010 byl magazín HDmag.cz mediálním partnerem výstavy Home Cinema Praha 2010, stejně jako v roce 2009.
Hlavními událostmi loňského roku ovšem byly akvizice – HDmag.cz loni celkem dvakrát změnil majitele: Začátkem roku se stal součástí portfolia společnosti Stickfish, koncem roku pak došlo k dalšímu přesunu, tentokrát pod křídla společnosti Argonit. Obě tyto takříkajíc „politické“ záležitosti by měly přispět k ještě kvalitnějšímu obsahu a bezproblémovému chodu celého magazínu.
Letos pro vás zpracujeme ještě více recenzí, napíšeme stovky článků, novinek a bleskovek, nabídneme mnohem více trailerů a budeme se samozřejmě věnovat i stále zajímavějším a dostupnějším 3D technologiím. Zachovejte nám tedy přízeň i v roce 2011, který pracovně začíná právě dnes!
Rok 2010 ve světě HD a 3D technologií
Výběr toho nejzajímavějšího, co se během uplynulého roku událo ve světě vysokého rozlišení:
Extra HD – co nikde jinde nenajdete
- Kvalitativní problémy katalogových Blu-ray titulů
- Veletrh IFA 2010 očima HDmag.cz
- Sběratelská Blu-ray edice Vetřelec: Antologie (Illuminated Egg Statue) – první pohled
- Je to na Kick-Ass aneb český Blu-ray trh má co dohánět
- Nejočekávanější Blu-ray filmy – 1. část
- Nejočekávanější Blu-ray filmy – 2. část
Recenze Blu-ray filmů – kultovní klasika i kompletní série
- Avatar, Avatar – prodloužená sběratelská edice
- Kolja, Matrix, Souboj Titánů, Flash Gordon
- Agent bez minulosti, Bournův mýtus, Bourneovo ultimátum
- Piráti z Karibiku – Prokletí Černé perly, Truhla mrtvého muže, Na konci světa
- Pán prstenů – Společenstvo prstenu, Dvě věže, Návrat krále
- Harry Potter – Kámen mudrců, Tajemná komnata, Vězeň z Azkabanu, Ohnivý pohár, Fénixův řád, Princ dvojí krve
- Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apokalypsa, Resident Evil: Zánik
- Vetřelec, Vetřelci, Vetřelec 3, Vetřelec: Vzkříšení, Vetřelec: Antologie – bonusy
- RoboCop, RoboCop 2, RoboCop 3
leden
- Amazon.com hlásí 100 tisíc prodaných Blu-ray přehrávačů
- Šípkovou Růženku čeká na Blu-ray pětiletý spánek
- CES 2010: LG CF3D – první 3D projektor na světě
- CES 2010: Panasonic má 4K 3D plazmu s úhlopříčkou 152 palců
- LG OLED TV – 15 palců konkurence pro Sony XEL-1
- Lexicon BD-30 = Oppo BDP-83 + $3000
- Kabát a Nohavica to rozbalili na Blu-ray
- Nejprodávanější Blu-ray tituly podle Bontonlandu
únor
- Blu-ray kolekce Criterion hubne
- Minority Report – 4K budoucnost na Blu-ray
- Samsung zahajuje sériovou výrobu 3D LCD HDTV
- Křižník Potěmkin se vzbouří na Blu-ray
- Formát Blu-ray si v Evropě výrazně polepšil
- První 3D televize Samsung pro Koreu a Ameriku
březen
- Na Blu-ray se z rozlišení 6K zrodí hvězda
- Bílá stuha kolem celého modrého Blu-ray světa
- PlayStation 3 má problémy: chyba 8001050F
- OLED televize s úhlopříčkou 55 palců do pěti let
- Samsung má dárek pro všechny 3D nadšence
- První Blu-ray 3D přehrávače Sony a Samsung
- Blu-ray přehrávač Philips BDP5010 za 1500 korun?
- Samsung a Panasonic soupeří o Avatar 3D
duben
- BDXL a IH-BD – nové specifikace Blu-ray médií
- Další seriály studia Warner se chystají na Blu-ray
- Na vlastní oči: 3D plazma a BD přehrávač Panasonic
- Předražené HDMI kabely a proč je nekupovat
- LG LD950 – levná 3D televize pro Evropu?
- 3D televize vážně poškozují naše zdraví… Vážně?
- Zataženo, občas trakaře – první evropský Blu-ray 3D
květen
- Samsung a Panasonic staví 3DTV na hlavu
- Studio Warner a jeho pět sci-fi perel na Blu-ray
- Město Metropolis znovu ožije na Blu-ray
- Přelet nad kukaččím hnízdem – znovu a lépe?
- Avatar trhá všechny Blu-ray rekordy
- Advantech slibuje levné OLED panely od roku 2011
- Vyměňte vojína Ryana aneb safírová smůla
červen
- Dalším Blu-ray 3D filmem bude Vánoční koleda
- Minisérie HBO The Pacific se chystá na Blu-ray
- Evil Dead – původce všeho zla konečně na Blu-ray
- První pořádné 3D porno na Blu-ray – konečně!
- LG má největší UHD (3840×2160) 3D panel
- Nový čip Sigma SMP8646 zvyšuje výkon i možnosti
- Seznam zdrojů firmware pro Blu-ray přehrávače
červenec
- V říjnu se na Blu-ray vrátíme do budoucnosti
- Tenká červená linie na modrém Blu-ray disku
- Špičkový 3D projektor LG CF3D je v prodeji
- YouTube v rozlišení 4K? Proč ne!
- Sony PlayStation 3 dostane 3D už v září
- Opravený Gladiátor na Blu-ray přece jen existuje!
- Ultimátní Harry Potter 3 a 4 – tak trochu zklamání
- Prima terrestriálně bez HD
srpen
- Hvězdné války brzy započnou i na Blu-ray
- Poslední Mohykán v nové, definitivní verzi
- Chaplin na Blu-ray rozesměje hned dvakrát
- Kultovní Rocky Horror Picture Show míří na Blu-ray!
- Blu-ray tituly Magic Boxu nabírají zpoždění
- Universální 3D brýle Monster Vision Max
září
- Avatar opět vystrkuje Blu-ray růžky
- Sapphire Edition na Blu-ray brzy i u Sony
- Návrat do budoucnosti: Britové plní vlhké Blu-ray sny
- Oakley chce být 3D
- Spider-Man na Blu-ray – znovu a lépe!
- 3D Blu-ray konečně na pultech obchodů
- Oppo míří do stereoprostoru
- HD Grindhouse s SD zvukem?!
říjen
- Raný Kubrick na Blu-ray? Možná ano!
- Blu-ray čeká na Počátek
- Potter vyčaruje 3D alespoň na Blu-ray
- Lví král a Bambi konečně na Blu-ray!
- Sony posouvá internetovou televizi do jiné dimenze
- Star Wars ve 3D
- Stereo i s dioptriemi!
- Avatar na 3D Blu-ray potvrzen
listopad
- 20th Century Fox Blu-ray promo – restoration trailer
- Rodriguez a jeho mexičtí hrdinové míří na Blu-ray
- Vuvuzely se vrací ve 3D na Blu-ray
- Blu-ray vytáhne legendární Excalibur
- Hobit? Ve 3D a na třicet RED kamer!
- Cameron zvyšuje framerate
- Nové Oppo: Sexy bestie!
- V Indii letí LCD
- Jeunet nerad modrého Vetřelce
- Tři oříšky pro Blu-ray Popelku!
- Michael Bay si 3D užívá
prosinec
- Klasika studia Warner míří na Blu-ray
- Festivalové hity alespoň Blu-ray
- Německý Grindhouse na Blu-ray s HD zvukem!
- Scott točí nové Vetřelce na RED kamery
- Nové scény v Kubrickově Odyssey na Blu-ray?
- Avatar na 3D BD? Za několik tisíc korun!
- Restart Spider-Mana bude také na RED
- Televize s integrovaným PlayStationem?
- Underworld – další rudý zářez
Komentáře
Re: Rok 2010 v HD (a 3D) světě na HDmag.cz - jaký byl?
Vložil Radek (bez ověření), 3. Leden 2011 - 13:29
Díky za skvělou práci!
Radek
Re: Rok 2010 v HD (a 3D) světě na HDmag.cz - jaký byl?
Vložil Johan (bez ověření), 3. Leden 2011 - 15:53
A ja dakujem za odvedenu pracu!!!
Re: Rok 2010 v HD (a 3D) světě na HDmag.cz - jaký byl?
Vložil Anonym (bez ověření), 3. Leden 2011 - 20:25
diky kluci.jen tak dal
Re: Rok 2010 v HD (a 3D) světě na HDmag.cz - jaký byl?
Vložil Petr (bez ověření), 4. Leden 2011 - 17:10
Akorát přestala být od 14.12. aktualizována rubrika „Přehled“. To je škoda, protože jsem se tady dozvídal veškeré informace o satelitním příjmu, které jsem potřeboval. Navíc vždy několik dní dříve než na oficiálních stránkách Skylinku. Bude znovu fungovat?
oRrNmunwOpwYAi
Vložil Nash (bez ověření), 27. Březen 2018 - 3:49
You Sir/Madam are the enemy of confusion evwreehyre!
oRrNmunwOpwYAi
Vložil Nash (bez ověření), 27. Březen 2018 - 3:49
You Sir/Madam are the enemy of confusion evwreehyre!
ahZySKmVeXQ
Vložil cheapest car insurance in Milford MI (bez ověření), 2. Duben 2018 - 21:44
JesÃºs,Pour en revenir Ã La Fontaine & Brassens, câ€™et la wikipedia ma muse :[cr. VÃ©nus callipyge] Â Autre casting :â–º Quelle VÃ©nus/Aphrodite apygeÂ© pourrait rivaliser avec lâ€™Aphrodite Ã©trusque filiforme ?[ 25 mai; 04:43][Tsssâ€¦ Dire que Giacometti nâ€™y a mÃªme pas songÃ© (?)]PS : et personne de relever la « VÃ©nus Chienlit » d’hosteen
ahZySKmVeXQ
Vložil cheapest car insurance in Milford MI (bez ověření), 2. Duben 2018 - 21:44
JesÃºs,Pour en revenir Ã La Fontaine & Brassens, câ€™et la wikipedia ma muse :[cr. VÃ©nus callipyge] Â Autre casting :â–º Quelle VÃ©nus/Aphrodite apygeÂ© pourrait rivaliser avec lâ€™Aphrodite Ã©trusque filiforme ?[ 25 mai; 04:43][Tsssâ€¦ Dire que Giacometti nâ€™y a mÃªme pas songÃ© (?)]PS : et personne de relever la « VÃ©nus Chienlit » d’hosteen
kHcuesLgDg
Vložil best auto insurance in Atlantic Beach FL (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 0:45
Hi Clochette! Its Kugu from Conceptart.org, I just had to drop by for some much deserved, and rather very delayed respect! you are amazing! mind if I link you from my blog?Best,Claudio
kHcuesLgDg
Vložil best auto insurance in Atlantic Beach FL (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 0:45
Hi Clochette! Its Kugu from Conceptart.org, I just had to drop by for some much deserved, and rather very delayed respect! you are amazing! mind if I link you from my blog?Best,Claudio
TkSNGZeYNoKMFM
Vložil cheapest auto insurance in Alpena MI (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 7:21
1. Chances are that going up one notch in motor size above your rating will be OK. This is elplciasey true if you live at altitude like Colorado. It is commonplace to get the next size up engine above the rating to make up for the power loss at elevation. 2. Previous suggestion of adding 3/4 plywood to your transom a good one and not too complicated to do 3. Be really careful driving at higher speeds elplciasey during choppy water until you see if your pontoons will need addittional lift at the noses.
TkSNGZeYNoKMFM
Vložil cheapest auto insurance in Alpena MI (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 7:21
1. Chances are that going up one notch in motor size above your rating will be OK. This is elplciasey true if you live at altitude like Colorado. It is commonplace to get the next size up engine above the rating to make up for the power loss at elevation. 2. Previous suggestion of adding 3/4 plywood to your transom a good one and not too complicated to do 3. Be really careful driving at higher speeds elplciasey during choppy water until you see if your pontoons will need addittional lift at the noses.
YqGGkyxMRSWo
Vložil cheap car insurance quotes Alpharetta GA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 9:06
Hey Kelly! Meant to tell you – I’ve really enjoyed your blog! I think you’re doing a great job with it. Quick question – for someone who hates cilantro with a passion (i.e. me), how critical is it to this recipe? It sounds amazing! For most dishes, I just leave the cilantro out. Was going to try this and do the same, but was curious if the dish would have something “missing”. Is there a comparable herb that you have come across that works well in place of cilantro? Many thanks!Katie
YqGGkyxMRSWo
Vložil cheap car insurance quotes Alpharetta GA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 9:06
Hey Kelly! Meant to tell you – I’ve really enjoyed your blog! I think you’re doing a great job with it. Quick question – for someone who hates cilantro with a passion (i.e. me), how critical is it to this recipe? It sounds amazing! For most dishes, I just leave the cilantro out. Was going to try this and do the same, but was curious if the dish would have something “missing”. Is there a comparable herb that you have come across that works well in place of cilantro? Many thanks!Katie
UmhVhnRLpGoXAEEchP
Vložil low income auto insurance Key West FL (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 9:26
Excellent conquer! I would want to apprentice whilst you amend your internet site, how might i subscribe for a blog web site? The accounts helped me personally a acceptable deal. I ended up a little bit acquainted of the your broadcast provided brilliant clear concept
UmhVhnRLpGoXAEEchP
Vložil low income auto insurance Key West FL (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 9:26
Excellent conquer! I would want to apprentice whilst you amend your internet site, how might i subscribe for a blog web site? The accounts helped me personally a acceptable deal. I ended up a little bit acquainted of the your broadcast provided brilliant clear concept
YfmNJSfSxWmIQ
Vložil low income car insurance Stroudsburg PA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 10:40
Denise Rangel,Desculpa e nÃ£o querendo abusar, vocÃª poderia dizer passa a passo, pois comecei agora em worpress.NÃ£o estou acertando.Meu email: Obrigado
YfmNJSfSxWmIQ
Vložil low income car insurance Stroudsburg PA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 10:40
Denise Rangel,Desculpa e nÃ£o querendo abusar, vocÃª poderia dizer passa a passo, pois comecei agora em worpress.NÃ£o estou acertando.Meu email: Obrigado
ufLeZWbWjSs
Vložil no down payment car insurance in Kent WA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 10:48
Hola me ha encantado toda la informaciÃ³n que aqui he encontrado, felicito a todos y a todas las maestras que dÃa a dÃa ponen un poco de si misma en cada una de esas personitas que recibimosen el aula, ahora bien si alguien conoce de un sitio parecido a este pero de educaciÃ³n secundaria les agradezco me lo recomienden pues soy docente de liceo y esa es una de las areas mÃ¡s olvidadas, siempre que busco informaciÃ³n la consigo para primaria y la debo extrapolar y acomodar para bachillerato……… Sigue asÃ Mabel que Dios te bendiga pues tu labor es maravillosa
ufLeZWbWjSs
Vložil no down payment car insurance in Kent WA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 10:48
Hola me ha encantado toda la informaciÃ³n que aqui he encontrado, felicito a todos y a todas las maestras que dÃa a dÃa ponen un poco de si misma en cada una de esas personitas que recibimosen el aula, ahora bien si alguien conoce de un sitio parecido a este pero de educaciÃ³n secundaria les agradezco me lo recomienden pues soy docente de liceo y esa es una de las areas mÃ¡s olvidadas, siempre que busco informaciÃ³n la consigo para primaria y la debo extrapolar y acomodar para bachillerato……… Sigue asÃ Mabel que Dios te bendiga pues tu labor es maravillosa
ihLZvmoHEiFghAHDlgtl
Vložil affordable auto insurance Jesup GA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 17:08
Funny, you only reply to me and not themyan. No, there isn't anyone on CP calling themselves Diogenes, because you are under your real name, but you already knew that.
ihLZvmoHEiFghAHDlgtl
Vložil affordable auto insurance Jesup GA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 17:08
Funny, you only reply to me and not themyan. No, there isn't anyone on CP calling themselves Diogenes, because you are under your real name, but you already knew that.
JsjxMTHLTBuEjCncEqV
Vložil car insurance in Corona CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 18:00
Jo, meget! OgsÃ¥ selvom jul og hvad der hÃ¸rer dertil ogsÃ¥ er godt:) Er isÃ¦r vild med solbrillerne og des fleste sorte sko/stÃ¸vler ;) Tak for kigget(:/Gunilla
JsjxMTHLTBuEjCncEqV
Vložil car insurance in Corona CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 18:00
Jo, meget! OgsÃ¥ selvom jul og hvad der hÃ¸rer dertil ogsÃ¥ er godt:) Er isÃ¦r vild med solbrillerne og des fleste sorte sko/stÃ¸vler ;) Tak for kigget(:/Gunilla
SnKUcUdtqMhhsHd
Vložil car insurance with no license in Casselberry FL (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 18:28
These are wonderfully easy videos! I followed everything perfectly but I cant seem to get the pages, About, to link up. Event the “Home” button returns an error page. I have tried it over and over. I even started that whole process over, recopying the code in Video 3. And it all looks exactly like yours. I dont know what could possible be wrong. Any ideas?Thanks for doing these videos![]
SnKUcUdtqMhhsHd
Vložil car insurance with no license in Casselberry FL (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 18:28
These are wonderfully easy videos! I followed everything perfectly but I cant seem to get the pages, About, to link up. Event the “Home” button returns an error page. I have tried it over and over. I even started that whole process over, recopying the code in Video 3. And it all looks exactly like yours. I dont know what could possible be wrong. Any ideas?Thanks for doing these videos![]
JlFpQIRFucyt
Vložil cheap full coverage auto insurance San Bernardino CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 19:07
Ich Ã¼berlege auch schon ewig, bei Christin etwas zu bestellen. Die Sachen sehen aber auch lecker aus. Vielleicht habe ich ja GlÃ¼ck und kann mal probieren. Am besten gefÃ¤llt mir Caramel Licious, die GrieÃŸmischung. LG Birtemail: maassii at web punkt de
JlFpQIRFucyt
Vložil cheap full coverage auto insurance San Bernardino CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 19:07
Ich Ã¼berlege auch schon ewig, bei Christin etwas zu bestellen. Die Sachen sehen aber auch lecker aus. Vielleicht habe ich ja GlÃ¼ck und kann mal probieren. Am besten gefÃ¤llt mir Caramel Licious, die GrieÃŸmischung. LG Birtemail: maassii at web punkt de
KhHSfnyjOQVtOdv
Vložil cheap full coverage car insurance Stafford TX (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 20:08
I grew up on strawberry freezer jam, too. So good. Our patch died out for some reason last year, but the plants are trying to come back. It may be another year or two before I get enough berries for freezer jam again. Enjoy!
KhHSfnyjOQVtOdv
Vložil cheap full coverage car insurance Stafford TX (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 20:08
I grew up on strawberry freezer jam, too. So good. Our patch died out for some reason last year, but the plants are trying to come back. It may be another year or two before I get enough berries for freezer jam again. Enjoy!
kJQYgMBNAzKLCxnjIYAF
Vložil best auto insurance in Flowery Branch GA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 2:15
thanks for the blog. Dojo has so little doc that they replicate the same example from the website a 1000 times which directly uses the jsonrest store and does not go step by step like this. thanks much.
kJQYgMBNAzKLCxnjIYAF
Vložil best auto insurance in Flowery Branch GA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 2:15
thanks for the blog. Dojo has so little doc that they replicate the same example from the website a 1000 times which directly uses the jsonrest store and does not go step by step like this. thanks much.
PlKeQhQkzuVnb
Vložil full coverage auto insurance Bellevue WA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 7:36
I quit a job after two weeks too, but I don’t believe the company felt I was doing them a favor. (I was, as indicated in the post.) They are not contemplative enough to consider the possibility that they did something – actually, many things – wrong. They will only be pissed off for having to replace me.Companies are no more likely than individual people to improve their attitudes or practices when something negative happens.
PlKeQhQkzuVnb
Vložil full coverage auto insurance Bellevue WA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 7:36
I quit a job after two weeks too, but I don’t believe the company felt I was doing them a favor. (I was, as indicated in the post.) They are not contemplative enough to consider the possibility that they did something – actually, many things – wrong. They will only be pissed off for having to replace me.Companies are no more likely than individual people to improve their attitudes or practices when something negative happens.
DnTGKxIfZFUZW
Vložil cheapest auto insurance in Owensboro KY (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 8:03
Interesante lo del japones chupando pulpo seco. Sabreis que el pulpo es la insignia gastronomica del interior de Galicia (Orense y Lugo) e incluso zonas de Leon, pues el famosos pulpo a feira se hacia, hace no mucho tiempo, a partir de pulpo seco. Mi padre, de Lugo, me contaba que era normal en su infancia (decada de los 40) mascar pulpo seco a modo de golosina. Como veis hay referencias menos exoticas para este tipo de costumbres.
DnTGKxIfZFUZW
Vložil cheapest auto insurance in Owensboro KY (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 8:03
Interesante lo del japones chupando pulpo seco. Sabreis que el pulpo es la insignia gastronomica del interior de Galicia (Orense y Lugo) e incluso zonas de Leon, pues el famosos pulpo a feira se hacia, hace no mucho tiempo, a partir de pulpo seco. Mi padre, de Lugo, me contaba que era normal en su infancia (decada de los 40) mascar pulpo seco a modo de golosina. Como veis hay referencias menos exoticas para este tipo de costumbres.
yfVldtnHEX
Vložil car insurance Greenville TX (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 11:08
“Picture yourself on a boat on a river…”If you can see the shot, you can hit the shot. I believe it with every fiber of my golfing being.Great post Scott.
yfVldtnHEX
Vložil car insurance Greenville TX (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 11:08
“Picture yourself on a boat on a river…”If you can see the shot, you can hit the shot. I believe it with every fiber of my golfing being.Great post Scott.
AUHVhmARjEKkZ
Vložil cheap non owners insurance in Sonora CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 12:13
Extended families (in the middle-eastern context) are high-trust networks. Other high-trust networks include biker gangs and mafia, these networks will tend towards corruption as everyone involved looks the other way as individual members bend the ‚rules‘. They aren't a bad thing per-se but this kind of social network does make it easier to rip off untrustworthy outsiders.
AUHVhmARjEKkZ
Vložil cheap non owners insurance in Sonora CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 12:13
Extended families (in the middle-eastern context) are high-trust networks. Other high-trust networks include biker gangs and mafia, these networks will tend towards corruption as everyone involved looks the other way as individual members bend the ‚rules‘. They aren't a bad thing per-se but this kind of social network does make it easier to rip off untrustworthy outsiders.
xcMsYKunBtelmbXgfNbv
Vložil full coverage auto insurance Hillsborough NJ (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 14:02
Has anyone noticed the pictures of the President are being darken lately and made to give an appearance of an angry black man with slight distortion in his facial features.
xcMsYKunBtelmbXgfNbv
Vložil full coverage auto insurance Hillsborough NJ (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 14:02
Has anyone noticed the pictures of the President are being darken lately and made to give an appearance of an angry black man with slight distortion in his facial features.
fDmMDLycbTJr
Vložil average car insurance rates in Levittown NY (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 15:00
Yeah, interesting and scary times we live in. Thanks to Bush and his cronies for destroying the America we knew…of course, 911 helped change things too. But the reactions coming from Washington during that time surely helped create an even more state of nervousness within our borders, and perhaps that is exactly what „they“ wanted.Where's my hat…
fDmMDLycbTJr
Vložil average car insurance rates in Levittown NY (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 15:00
Yeah, interesting and scary times we live in. Thanks to Bush and his cronies for destroying the America we knew…of course, 911 helped change things too. But the reactions coming from Washington during that time surely helped create an even more state of nervousness within our borders, and perhaps that is exactly what „they“ wanted.Where's my hat…
KXZeevHVtOtFImn
Vložil auto insurance rates Roseville CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 16:16
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was once entirely right. This publish truly made my day. You can not consider just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
KXZeevHVtOtFImn
Vložil auto insurance rates Roseville CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 16:16
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was once entirely right. This publish truly made my day. You can not consider just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
AogdIzfPbreomv
Vložil look auto insurance Plainfield NJ (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 20:10
I usually don’t make resolutions, but I do want to feel healthier and be more organized in 2010. I want to rid the house of things we are not using and have more time to create and enjoy life. Thanks for the excellent blog candy…I would love to win this set as I fell in love with it the first time I saw it.
AogdIzfPbreomv
Vložil look auto insurance Plainfield NJ (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 20:10
I usually don’t make resolutions, but I do want to feel healthier and be more organized in 2010. I want to rid the house of things we are not using and have more time to create and enjoy life. Thanks for the excellent blog candy…I would love to win this set as I fell in love with it the first time I saw it.
UIzLnVrXMLEj
Vložil car insurance quotes West Chester OH (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 0:09
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
UIzLnVrXMLEj
Vložil car insurance quotes West Chester OH (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 0:09
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Poslat nový komentář