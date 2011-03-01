Rok 2010 v HD (a 3D) světě na HDmag.cz - jaký byl?

Přelom roku je tím pravým okamžikem pro rekapitulaci. Nejen toho, co se během posledních dvanácti měsíců událo ve světě vysokého rozlišení, ale i událostí zde na webu magazínu HDmag.cz. Pro naše pravidelné čtenáře to asi nebudou žádné novinky, ale ostatní budou možná mile překvapeni.

HDmag.cz 2010 – vysoké rozlišení od začátku do konce

Od 1. ledna do 31. prosince 2010 vyšlo v magazínu HDmag.cz na 700 článků, novinek, recenzí, bleskovek, trailerů a tiskových zpráv, což je stejný počet, jako v roce 2009. V tempu průměrně dvou aktualizací denně jsme totiž nijak nepolevili a pevně doufáme, že jsou takto naši čtenáři spokojení.

Dosavadní schéma, sestávající ze zavedených sekcí novinek a recenzí, bylo během uplynulého roku navíc rozšířeno o takzvané bleskovky (tedy stručné zprávičky) a HD trailery. Díky tomu jsme získali více prostoru jak pro pohled na aktuální dění v kinosálech, tak pro informace o stále populárnějším fenoménu 3D domácího kina.

Díky spolupráci s naším hlavním partnerem – e-shopem DVDobchod.cz – a tuzemskými distributory jsme během roku 2010 zpracovali 75 recenzí Blu-ray filmů. V konečném důsledku tak stále přinášíme našim čtenářům více než jednu kvalitní recenzi týdně a s celkovým počtem 150 Blu-ray recenzí držíme v tomto směru na českém internetu bezkonkurenční prim.

Naše největší chlouba, katalog Blu-ray filmů, v tuto chvíli obsahuje 3000 záznamů o Blu-ray discích, což je v rámci českého internetu opět unikát. Oproti létům 2009 a 2008 jsme se v uplynulém roce zaměřili více na tituly, dostupné na tuzemském trhu, kterých máme v katalogu téměř 600 – tedy všechny! Samozřejmostí jsou také Blu-ray filmy s českými titulky nebo českým zvukem, které jsou k dispozici pouze v zahraničí.

Blu-ray Disc logo

V neustálém růstu nepolevuje ani naše diskusní fórum – 1400 registrovaných uživatelů a více než 26000 příspěvků v 9000 tématech hovoří za vše. Za to všechno, stejně jako za více než půl milionu unikátních návštěvníků a dva miliony shlédnutých stránek, vděčíme našim věrným čtenářům.

Také v roce 2010 byl magazín HDmag.cz mediálním partnerem výstavy Home Cinema Praha 2010, stejně jako v roce 2009.

Hlavními událostmi loňského roku ovšem byly akvizice – HDmag.cz loni celkem dvakrát změnil majitele: Začátkem roku se stal součástí portfolia společnosti Stickfish, koncem roku pak došlo k dalšímu přesunu, tentokrát pod křídla společnosti Argonit. Obě tyto takříkajíc „politické“ záležitosti by měly přispět k ještě kvalitnějšímu obsahu a bezproblémovému chodu celého magazínu.

Letos pro vás zpracujeme ještě více recenzí, napíšeme stovky článků, novinek a bleskovek, nabídneme mnohem více trailerů a budeme se samozřejmě věnovat i stále zajímavějším a dostupnějším 3D technologiím. Zachovejte nám tedy přízeň i v roce 2011, který pracovně začíná právě dnes!

Rok 2010 ve světě HD a 3D technologií

Výběr toho nejzajímavějšího, co se během uplynulého roku událo ve světě vysokého rozlišení:

Extra HD – co nikde jinde nenajdete

Recenze Blu-ray filmů – kultovní klasika i kompletní série

leden

únor

březen

duben

květen

červen

červenec

srpen

září

říjen

listopad

prosinec

