Video ochutnávka z Blu-ray vydání 2012
Zítra vychází v regionu A (Amerika) na Blu-ray katastrofický blockbuster 2012 režiséra Rolanda Emmericha, u nás bude k dispozici o čtrnáct dnů později, samozřejmě s plnou českou jazykovou podporou. Vydání by mělo obsahovat obří porci bousových dokumentů, ze kterých nám studio Sony Pictures poskytlo čtyři velmi zajímavé ukázky.
Každé z videí spustíte kliknutím na šipku v jeho pravé spodní části. Kliknutím na název videa v obrazu se dostanete na stránku HDmag.cz na Facebooku, kde najdete další zajímavá videa ze světa vysokého rozlišení a spoustu dalších informací.
TIP: 2012 na Blu-ray si můžete už teď předobjednat například v e-shopu DVDobchod.cz.
Odkazy a zdroje: Blu-ray.com
Komentáře
