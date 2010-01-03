Video ochutnávka z Blu-ray vydání 2012

vydáno 1. 3. 2010 | autor Daniel Felix Hrouzek | sekce Bleskovky | téma Filmy | 399 komentářů

Tagy: 2012, Blu-ray, Facebook, film, Sony Pictures

Zítra vychází v regionu A (Amerika) na Blu-ray katastrofický blockbuster 2012 režiséra Rolanda Emmericha, u nás bude k dispozici o čtrnáct dnů později, samozřejmě s plnou českou jazykovou podporou. Vydání by mělo obsahovat obří porci bousových dokumentů, ze kterých nám studio Sony Pictures poskytlo čtyři velmi zajímavé ukázky.

Každé z videí spustíte kliknutím na šipku v jeho pravé spodní části. Kliknutím na název videa v obrazu se dostanete na stránku HDmag.cz na Facebooku, kde najdete další zajímavá videa ze světa vysokého rozlišení a spoustu dalších informací.

DVDobchod.cz - logo

TIP: 2012 na Blu-ray si můžete už teď předobjednat například v e-shopu DVDobchod.cz.

Odkazy a zdroje: Blu-ray.com

Komentáře

