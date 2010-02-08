Expendables: Postradatelní (The Expendables, 2010) - trailer 2
vydáno 2. 8. 2010 | sekce HD trailery | 414 komentářů
Tagy: Expendables: Postradatelní, The Expendables, trailer
Uložte si: Bookmarky.cz Delicious Pošlete dál: Facebook Twitter
Nejnovější články
4K HDR DLP projektor od JVC nabídne konkurenceschopnou cenu
4K D-ILA projektory od společnosti už si můžeme koupit …
Eizo uvádí HDR monitor ColorEdge zaměřený na profesionály
Jste-li profesionál, který pravidelně tvoří HDR obsah, …
Další HD trailery
Novinky v katalogu Blu-ray filmů
Témata
Seriály
Akce
Partneři webu
Anketa
Komentáře
Nejnovější
Kde to žije
TOP 5
- esYAKdKLnqHTvwfPGm (full coverage auto insurance Mount Laurel NJ, 21. 4. v 11:23)
- esYAKdKLnqHTvwfPGm (full coverage auto insurance Mount Laurel NJ, 21. 4. v 11:23)
- tahqCsrcoS (car insurance Racine WI, 21. 4. v 11:18)
- tahqCsrcoS (car insurance Racine WI, 21. 4. v 11:18)
- QXuZKiFnyJtPS (low income car insurance SD, 21. 4. v 11:16)
- Rok 2010 v HD (a 3D) světě na HDmag.cz - jaký byl? (492 komentářů, poslední 21. 4. v 11:10)
- Křižovatka smrti 2 (Blu-ray) (482 komentářů, poslední 21. 4. v 10:48)
- Blu-ray filmy ve světě - 13. týden 2010 (466 komentářů, poslední 21. 4. v 10:24)
- Machete (2010) - trailer 1 (460 komentářů, poslední 21. 4. v 04:27)
- Na českém trhu přistál smartphone Honor 9 Lite (454 komentářů, poslední 21. 4. v 09:46)
- Rok 2010 v HD (a 3D) světě na HDmag.cz - jaký byl? (492 komentářů)
- Křižovatka smrti 2 (Blu-ray) (482 komentářů)
- Blu-ray filmy ve světě - 13. týden 2010 (466 komentářů)
- Machete (2010) - trailer 1 (460 komentářů)
- Na českém trhu přistál smartphone Honor 9 Lite (454 komentářů)
Zajímavé odkazy
- HDTVblog – aktuálně o HDTV, HD Ready, LCD a plazma TV
- mach4.cz – vše o HTPC přehledně na jednom místě
- mediatory – high-def scéna a média vůbec…
- ZÓNA – netuctové filmy (nejen) na DVD
- Audioweb.cz – československé DIY HiFi
- HD-FORUM.CZ – filmy ve vysokém rozlišení
- HDclub.sk – high definition world
Komentáře
VopzpULXhrmwhgXDH
Vložil Keyaan (bez ověření), 27. Březen 2018 - 8:25
Thanks for incroduting a little rationality into this debate.
VopzpULXhrmwhgXDH
Vložil Keyaan (bez ověření), 27. Březen 2018 - 8:25
Thanks for incroduting a little rationality into this debate.
TvveDVOXmpHTnO
Vložil low income car insurance dmv Cupertino CA (bez ověření), 2. Duben 2018 - 23:12
Annexation cannot work unless there is the followup of transfer. The same goes for Judea and Samaria. Will the Frankists do it, absoulutly not. So as Vienna Mike states, we die slowly. Sad we can't wake up.Daniel, when are you going to escape the galut while we can still land at Ben Gurion. It's not going to remain this way for long. We are packing as I type.
TvveDVOXmpHTnO
Vložil low income car insurance dmv Cupertino CA (bez ověření), 2. Duben 2018 - 23:12
Annexation cannot work unless there is the followup of transfer. The same goes for Judea and Samaria. Will the Frankists do it, absoulutly not. So as Vienna Mike states, we die slowly. Sad we can't wake up.Daniel, when are you going to escape the galut while we can still land at Ben Gurion. It's not going to remain this way for long. We are packing as I type.
KpoFQKOkhqJQKngBzs
Vložil free car insurance quotes Port Orange FL (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 4:40
bir dÃ¶nemin en iyi nÄ± tekrar sizlere sunuyoruz mek cok basit da mevcuttur ve bunun yanÄ± sÄ±ra sitemiz vardÄ±r.seo iÅŸleriniz yapÄ±lÄ±r abi :p
KpoFQKOkhqJQKngBzs
Vložil free car insurance quotes Port Orange FL (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 4:40
bir dÃ¶nemin en iyi nÄ± tekrar sizlere sunuyoruz mek cok basit da mevcuttur ve bunun yanÄ± sÄ±ra sitemiz vardÄ±r.seo iÅŸleriniz yapÄ±lÄ±r abi :p
XHEbEEEOYtemmVmx
Vložil cheap non owners insurance Grand Rapids MI (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 11:08
AnonymousIf those are her before pictures, why did her nose already looked messed with? It already looks thinned out a little in the second and third before pic.
XHEbEEEOYtemmVmx
Vložil cheap non owners insurance Grand Rapids MI (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 11:08
AnonymousIf those are her before pictures, why did her nose already looked messed with? It already looks thinned out a little in the second and third before pic.
aAgnmqhtZynZPpdCYpl
Vložil non owners auto insurance quotes Boerne TX (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 11:16
I’ll gear this review to 2 types of people: current Zune owners who are considering an upgrade, and people trying to decide between a Zune and an iPod. (There are other players worth considering out there, like the Sony Walkman X, but I hope this gives you enough info to make an informed decision of the Zune vs players other than the iPod line as well.)
aAgnmqhtZynZPpdCYpl
Vložil non owners auto insurance quotes Boerne TX (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 11:17
I’ll gear this review to 2 types of people: current Zune owners who are considering an upgrade, and people trying to decide between a Zune and an iPod. (There are other players worth considering out there, like the Sony Walkman X, but I hope this gives you enough info to make an informed decision of the Zune vs players other than the iPod line as well.)
BafUnWQVyATFw
Vložil best car insurance in Buffalo NY (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 13:14
{Aahaa|Heehaa|Yess|Yoman|Yo Boy|Hi Guy|Hi man|Hii Guy|Hi Flog|Hey|Howdy|Hi there|Heya|Hey there|Hi|Hello}…Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice practices and we are looking to swap strategies with others, please shoot me an email if interested….
BafUnWQVyATFw
Vložil best car insurance in Buffalo NY (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 13:14
{Aahaa|Heehaa|Yess|Yoman|Yo Boy|Hi Guy|Hi man|Hii Guy|Hi Flog|Hey|Howdy|Hi there|Heya|Hey there|Hi|Hello}…Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice practices and we are looking to swap strategies with others, please shoot me an email if interested….
SqqUHsgIzxhrKfBK
Vložil low income auto insurance dmv Saratoga CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 15:38
I think any political movement should take the test. When the rhetoric is stale, there is a problem. It would be easy to play buzzword bingo on al-Qaeda videos. Likewise, it would be easy to play buzzword bingo on Markos Moulitsas-Zuniga, Charles Johnson, and a few other political activists.Although it is easy to get into a rhetorical rut, one should make the effort to ensure freshness within one's expression. And by „freshness“, I mean an occasional shift in the variety of words one uses, not the euphemism for heavy odor used by American television advertisements for stinky perfume.
SqqUHsgIzxhrKfBK
Vložil low income auto insurance dmv Saratoga CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 15:38
I think any political movement should take the test. When the rhetoric is stale, there is a problem. It would be easy to play buzzword bingo on al-Qaeda videos. Likewise, it would be easy to play buzzword bingo on Markos Moulitsas-Zuniga, Charles Johnson, and a few other political activists.Although it is easy to get into a rhetorical rut, one should make the effort to ensure freshness within one's expression. And by „freshness“, I mean an occasional shift in the variety of words one uses, not the euphemism for heavy odor used by American television advertisements for stinky perfume.
oFtLuMYghw
Vložil full coverage car insurance Burbank CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 18:24
Madame Ours19/11/2012c’est vrai cette histoire alors ? bon je dÃ©roge aux habitudes je changerais de slip le jeudi soir au lieu du lundi matin.
oFtLuMYghw
Vložil full coverage car insurance Burbank CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 18:24
Madame Ours19/11/2012c’est vrai cette histoire alors ? bon je dÃ©roge aux habitudes je changerais de slip le jeudi soir au lieu du lundi matin.
MzdTFxkBuFNr
Vložil best auto insurance in Warner Robins GA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 22:45
I also was studying the differences between one and two. Would it be clearer to say the students will deconstruct a narrative? (that was an adverb option in the Objectives Builder). On another note, good rewrite of your enduring understandings. 0 likes
MzdTFxkBuFNr
Vložil best auto insurance in Warner Robins GA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 22:45
I also was studying the differences between one and two. Would it be clearer to say the students will deconstruct a narrative? (that was an adverb option in the Objectives Builder). On another note, good rewrite of your enduring understandings. 0 likes
HjLfUGJhWXZbuHVJDU
Vložil cheap full coverage car insurance Washington DC (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 0:22
Simply desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness for your submit is just cool and i could assume you’re knowledgeable on this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to seize your RSS feed to stay updated with approaching post. Thank you a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
HjLfUGJhWXZbuHVJDU
Vložil cheap full coverage car insurance Washington DC (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 0:22
Simply desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness for your submit is just cool and i could assume you’re knowledgeable on this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to seize your RSS feed to stay updated with approaching post. Thank you a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
ONiMTbkKNvrGbSYXu
Vložil best auto insurance in Beaumont TX (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 1:35
Choi on Now ntv7, tv3 and others have changed their website and i can’t find the EMBED CODE. So, how to download now? Hopefully, you may know that…..
ONiMTbkKNvrGbSYXu
Vložil best auto insurance in Beaumont TX (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 1:35
Choi on Now ntv7, tv3 and others have changed their website and i can’t find the EMBED CODE. So, how to download now? Hopefully, you may know that…..
fFvAtzLqOfw
Vložil non owners auto insurance quotes Bellflower CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 3:46
what do you expect from khoteywaley (dunkey cart) jab sellingbooks. Dont worry folks I had the similar experience withthose stupid gaddhey gari waloon sey. They better windup this type of business and run a paan ki dokan. But eventhere they have to behave themselves. Thori apni ejjat banana sekh lo, ya pher lalooket mein chappal becho, usme sahee jamoonge.
fFvAtzLqOfw
Vložil non owners auto insurance quotes Bellflower CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 3:46
what do you expect from khoteywaley (dunkey cart) jab sellingbooks. Dont worry folks I had the similar experience withthose stupid gaddhey gari waloon sey. They better windup this type of business and run a paan ki dokan. But eventhere they have to behave themselves. Thori apni ejjat banana sekh lo, ya pher lalooket mein chappal becho, usme sahee jamoonge.
qaPiNZFNqhWtTYe
Vložil free auto insurance quotes Pleasanton CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 4:09
start to look inside and see that light then our bodies will end up where they are meant to be. Â RedLin, who so graciously offered her belly last week, offered this quote in response to some comments:
qaPiNZFNqhWtTYe
Vložil free auto insurance quotes Pleasanton CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 4:09
start to look inside and see that light then our bodies will end up where they are meant to be. Â RedLin, who so graciously offered her belly last week, offered this quote in response to some comments:
oVfcOGlItlRaP
Vložil full coverage car insurance Tempe AZ (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 5:12
Wonder, scusa per l'invasione di campo…Commento di nuovo perchÃ¨ sono davvero stupita (negativamente) dai commenti eccessivamente critici e polemici di qualcuno.In fondo siamo tutte qui a leggere il blog per svago, per divertimento e per trovare un po' di noi stesse nelle esperienze e nella quotidianitÃ cosÃ¬ ben descritte da Wonder.PerchÃ¨ voler trovare il difetto a tutti i costi?Angela
oVfcOGlItlRaP
Vložil full coverage car insurance Tempe AZ (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 5:12
Wonder, scusa per l'invasione di campo…Commento di nuovo perchÃ¨ sono davvero stupita (negativamente) dai commenti eccessivamente critici e polemici di qualcuno.In fondo siamo tutte qui a leggere il blog per svago, per divertimento e per trovare un po' di noi stesse nelle esperienze e nella quotidianitÃ cosÃ¬ ben descritte da Wonder.PerchÃ¨ voler trovare il difetto a tutti i costi?Angela
aXZKcdotncbQPSzAZ
Vložil car insurance rates Elk Grove Village IL (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 10:20
Maestro Jero SÃ¡nchez:Recibe un saludos desde Guadalajara MÃ©xico, tengo dos dÃas en una busqueda constante sobre todo lo que hablas en este blog, me parece una aportaciÃ³n profesional en toda la extenciÃ³n de la palabra, desde luego te aviso que voy a retomar la metodologÃa y seguire en contacto con tu persona para consultarte y retroalimentar algunos detalles.No me resta mÃ¡s que darte las gracias por tan brillantes aportes y esa gran disponibilidad de compartirlos. Me pongo a tus ordenes y recibe un saludoMil gracias.Nota Ya te registre en twitter
aXZKcdotncbQPSzAZ
Vložil car insurance rates Elk Grove Village IL (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 10:20
Maestro Jero SÃ¡nchez:Recibe un saludos desde Guadalajara MÃ©xico, tengo dos dÃas en una busqueda constante sobre todo lo que hablas en este blog, me parece una aportaciÃ³n profesional en toda la extenciÃ³n de la palabra, desde luego te aviso que voy a retomar la metodologÃa y seguire en contacto con tu persona para consultarte y retroalimentar algunos detalles.No me resta mÃ¡s que darte las gracias por tan brillantes aportes y esa gran disponibilidad de compartirlos. Me pongo a tus ordenes y recibe un saludoMil gracias.Nota Ya te registre en twitter
iRkVqtylkbzfM
Vložil cheapest car insurance in Everett WA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 11:31
Adorer….Je suis trÃ¨s heureux de passer du temps avec cette prÃ©sentation trÃ¨s intÃ©ressante. J'ai lu tout, mais cela et je m'attends Ã la IQ84…sa nouvelle…mais que faire si vous ne le faites pas la patience et la persÃ©vÃ©rance kedriso vous dÃ©couvrirez sur les Ã©tagÃ¨res de ma librairie prÃ©fÃ©rÃ©e…Fell! Je remercie!
iRkVqtylkbzfM
Vložil cheapest car insurance in Everett WA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 11:31
Adorer….Je suis trÃ¨s heureux de passer du temps avec cette prÃ©sentation trÃ¨s intÃ©ressante. J'ai lu tout, mais cela et je m'attends Ã la IQ84…sa nouvelle…mais que faire si vous ne le faites pas la patience et la persÃ©vÃ©rance kedriso vous dÃ©couvrirez sur les Ã©tagÃ¨res de ma librairie prÃ©fÃ©rÃ©e…Fell! Je remercie!
GbgClUrSlokUZCvcvwn
Vložil car insurance rates Warrensburg MO (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 11:50
I have realized that in unwanted cameras, extraordinary devices help to concentrate automatically. Those sensors associated with some surveillance cameras change in contrast, while others work with a beam with infra-red (IR) light, specially in low light. Higher specification cameras oftentimes use a combination of both models and probably have Face Priority AF where the camera can ‘See’ some sort of face and focus only on that. Thank you for sharing your ideas on this site.
GbgClUrSlokUZCvcvwn
Vložil car insurance rates Warrensburg MO (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 11:50
I have realized that in unwanted cameras, extraordinary devices help to concentrate automatically. Those sensors associated with some surveillance cameras change in contrast, while others work with a beam with infra-red (IR) light, specially in low light. Higher specification cameras oftentimes use a combination of both models and probably have Face Priority AF where the camera can ‘See’ some sort of face and focus only on that. Thank you for sharing your ideas on this site.
TzBHDqbPhdVTDhpDjGj
Vložil car insurance Salyersville KY (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 13:37
Burda hat wohl Wahnideen, dass Hetze und Hass Stilmittel des Rap sind. Dann mÃ¼ssten Nazibands Preise erhalten, schlieÃŸlich ist dort Judenhetze auch ein Stilmittel. GwenDragon
TzBHDqbPhdVTDhpDjGj
Vložil car insurance Salyersville KY (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 13:37
Burda hat wohl Wahnideen, dass Hetze und Hass Stilmittel des Rap sind. Dann mÃ¼ssten Nazibands Preise erhalten, schlieÃŸlich ist dort Judenhetze auch ein Stilmittel. GwenDragon
TceKCxSuCu
Vložil free car insurance quotes Arlington TX (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 15:01
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
TceKCxSuCu
Vložil free car insurance quotes Arlington TX (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 15:01
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
wHjxnFKHLRjwFC
Vložil car insurance in Arlington VA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 15:47
I understand that the mayor received more than a few letters and phone calls. The eyes of the world are right in his back yard, and threatening to sue you didn’t help him one bit. Turkey has a serious mental illness problem that walks among the people, and every official needs to know that the rest of the world recongnises this. Thank you for everything you do, Viktor.
wHjxnFKHLRjwFC
Vložil car insurance in Arlington VA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 15:47
I understand that the mayor received more than a few letters and phone calls. The eyes of the world are right in his back yard, and threatening to sue you didn’t help him one bit. Turkey has a serious mental illness problem that walks among the people, and every official needs to know that the rest of the world recongnises this. Thank you for everything you do, Viktor.
NdrUxffrHTPMt
Vložil auto insurance Menomonee Falls WI (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 19:27
Kastike on porisemassa, kiitos reseptistÃ¤! Kirjoitat ihanan inspiroivasti, tÃ¤hÃ¤n ruuanlaittotyyliin on niin kiva heittÃ¤ytyÃ¤.Taitaa muuten olla resepti kÃ¤ytÃ¶ssÃ¤ monessa helsinkilÃ¤iskodissa nÃ¤illÃ¤ hetkillÃ¤, Stockan luomuporsaan suikaleet olivat muutama tunti sitten ihan finaalissa vaikka muuta luomulihaa kyllÃ¤ lÃ¶ytyi ;o)
NdrUxffrHTPMt
Vložil auto insurance Menomonee Falls WI (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 19:27
Kastike on porisemassa, kiitos reseptistÃ¤! Kirjoitat ihanan inspiroivasti, tÃ¤hÃ¤n ruuanlaittotyyliin on niin kiva heittÃ¤ytyÃ¤.Taitaa muuten olla resepti kÃ¤ytÃ¶ssÃ¤ monessa helsinkilÃ¤iskodissa nÃ¤illÃ¤ hetkillÃ¤, Stockan luomuporsaan suikaleet olivat muutama tunti sitten ihan finaalissa vaikka muuta luomulihaa kyllÃ¤ lÃ¶ytyi ;o)
rcmMDwSNvHjEkuhWju
Vložil affordable car insurance Ontario CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 22:04
I totally understand, Tim. We do appreciate the great resources on your site. I encourage teachers to join and continue to enjoy Super Teacher Worksheets!Thanks for keeping us up to date with the changes.
rcmMDwSNvHjEkuhWju
Vložil affordable car insurance Ontario CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 22:04
I totally understand, Tim. We do appreciate the great resources on your site. I encourage teachers to join and continue to enjoy Super Teacher Worksheets!Thanks for keeping us up to date with the changes.
kNOFceBZrhlwk
Vložil full coverage car insurance Greenwich CT (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 1:29
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about San Diego’s ARNA | Investment Perspectives from Labrum Capital .
kNOFceBZrhlwk
Vložil full coverage car insurance Greenwich CT (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 1:29
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about San Diego’s ARNA | Investment Perspectives from Labrum Capital .
NMccpOCbtQznIKRGgRIK
Vložil non owners auto insurance quotes Van Nuys CA (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 2:52
Eric Esposito can really shoot the ball. He is in 5th grade in that video. One of the best strokes I have seen for such a young player. Anyone know what he is up to now?
NMccpOCbtQznIKRGgRIK
Vložil non owners auto insurance quotes Van Nuys CA (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 2:52
Eric Esposito can really shoot the ball. He is in 5th grade in that video. One of the best strokes I have seen for such a young player. Anyone know what he is up to now?
okfXLLLvTICe
Vložil cheap auto insurance quotes Texarkana TX (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 10:16
I love the idea of artwork being by the ocean. The first time I saw something similar was in Byron Bay, it was a lovely way to experience art outdoors. Beautiful view too.
okfXLLLvTICe
Vložil cheap auto insurance quotes Texarkana TX (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 10:16
I love the idea of artwork being by the ocean. The first time I saw something similar was in Byron Bay, it was a lovely way to experience art outdoors. Beautiful view too.
Poslat nový komentář