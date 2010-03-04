SAMSUNG získal dvě ocenění DIMA 2010 za inovaci

vydáno 3. 4. 2010 | autor Samsung | sekce Tiskové zprávy | téma Foto a video | 415 komentářů

Tagy: 720p, AMOLED, APS-C, CES 2010, CMOS, Digital Imaging Award, Digital Imaging Marketing Association, DIMA, DualView, EVF, fotoaparát, Innovative Digital Product Award, LCD, NX10, OIS, Photo Marketing Association, PL150, PMA, Samsung

Samsung logo

Fotoaparáty Samsung NX10 a DualView PL150 byly oceněny za své vysoce inovativní řešení a pokročilé funkce.

Společnost Samsung, přední výrobce a uznávaný inovátor v oblasti spotřební elektroniky, s potěšením oznamuje, že fotoaparáty Samsung NX10 a DualView PL150 byly oceněny cenou Innovative Digital Product Award udělovanou asociací Digital Imaging Marketing Association (DIMA).

Cena DIMA Digital Imaging Award se uděluje již 14 let a jsou jí oceňovány ty z výrobků nebo služeb vystavovaných na každoročně pořádaném veletrhu PMA, které se díky využití nových technologií nebo aplikací odlišují od ostatních výrobků dostupných na trhu nebo jsou prvním výrobkem svého druhu.

Ceny Inovative Digital Product pro rok 2010 byly uděleny na veletrhu PMA pořádaném asociací Photo Marketing Association v kalifornském Anaheimu.

Samsung NX10

Fotoaparát NX10 od společnosti Samsung, který je prvním přístrojem patřícím k nové generaci fotoaparátů, byl veřejnosti poprvé představen na veletrhu CES 2010. Tato „digitální zrcadlovka bez zrcátka“ vybavená výměnnými objektivy nabízí výkon a obrazovou kvalitu srovnatelnou s přístroji typu DSLR, přitom však zároveň nabízí přenosnost a snadné použití typické pro kompaktní fotoaparáty typu „namiř a foť“.

Digitální fotoaparát Samsung NX10

Ve srovnání s ostatními fotoaparáty bez zrcátka, které používají výměnné objektivy a jsou na trhu k dispozici, je však Samsung NX10 prvním přístrojem, který používá obrazový snímač o velikosti APS-C (typu CMOS). Tento snímač nabízí větší snímací plochu, takže je schopen zachytit více světla a poskytnout kvalitnější obraz.

NX10 používá extrémně přesný elektronický hledáček (EVF) a je také vybaven třípalcovým AMOLED displejem s vysokým rozlišením. Uživatelé u modelu NX10 jistě ocení také velmi rychlé automatické ostření připomínající schopnosti digitálních zrcadlovek a dále také možnost nejen pořizovat digitální fotografie v profesionální kvalitě, ale také nahrávat videozáznamy v HD rozlišení.

Podobně jako digitální zrcadlovky nabízí NX10 uživatelům flexibilitu výměnných objektivů a optickou stabilizaci obrazu (kompenzace protipohybem čoček objektivu), což výrazně podpoří jejich kreativitu, neboť budou moci zvolit takovou optiku, která bude jejich záměru nejlépe vyhovovat.

Při uvedení přístroje na trh budou spotřebitelé moci vybírat ze tří druhů objektivů Samsung NX včetně plochého (pancake) objektivu s pevnou ohniskovou vzdáleností 30 mm, objektivu s optickou stabilizací obrazu (OIS) s proměnnou ohniskovou vzdáleností v rozmezí 18–55 mm OIS, a teleobjektivu s OIS a ohniskovou vzdáleností v rozmezí 50–200 mm.

Digitální fotoaparát Samsung PL150

Samsung PL150

Fotoaparát PL150 s rozlišením 12,4 megapixelů, který je nejnovějším přírůstkem do oceňované a velmi příznivě přijímané řady kompaktních automatických fotoaparátů DualView, byl poprvé představen na veletrhu CES 2010.

DualView PL150 nabízí spotřebitelům jednu z nejrevolučnějších a nejnepřehlédnutelnějších funkcí v oblasti digitální fotografie – dva LCD displeje. Model PL150 je vybaven velkým třípalcovým LCD displejem umístěným na zadní části přístroje a dále také 1,5″ barevným LCD displejem vsazeným do čela fotoaparátu.

Díky dvěma LCD displejům může uživatel s fotoaparátem pracovat, i pokud stojí před objektivem, což je praktické především při pořizování autoportrétů nebo při fotografování ve skupině.

PL150 umožňuje pořizování videozáznamů v rozlišení 720p HD, je vybaven širokoúhlým objektivem s ohniskovou vzdáleností 27 mm a 5× optickým zoomem. Díky těmto optickým vlastnostem lze s přístrojem pořizovat širokoúhlé snímky z kratší vzdálenosti, takže uživatel může do snímku zakomponovat celou scénu bez toho, aby musel příliš poodstupovat.

Širokoúhlý 27 mm objektiv s 5× optickým zoomem spolupracuje také s pokročilou technologií duální stabilizace obrazu společnosti Samsung, která umožňuje uživatelům pořizovat ostré a nerozmazané snímky.

Odkazy a zdroje: SAMSUNG's Digital World

