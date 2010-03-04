SAMSUNG získal dvě ocenění DIMA 2010 za inovaci
Fotoaparáty Samsung NX10 a DualView PL150 byly oceněny za své vysoce inovativní řešení a pokročilé funkce.
Společnost Samsung, přední výrobce a uznávaný inovátor v oblasti spotřební elektroniky, s potěšením oznamuje, že fotoaparáty Samsung NX10 a DualView PL150 byly oceněny cenou Innovative Digital Product Award udělovanou asociací Digital Imaging Marketing Association (DIMA).
Cena DIMA Digital Imaging Award se uděluje již 14 let a jsou jí oceňovány ty z výrobků nebo služeb vystavovaných na každoročně pořádaném veletrhu PMA, které se díky využití nových technologií nebo aplikací odlišují od ostatních výrobků dostupných na trhu nebo jsou prvním výrobkem svého druhu.
Ceny Inovative Digital Product pro rok 2010 byly uděleny na veletrhu PMA pořádaném asociací Photo Marketing Association v kalifornském Anaheimu.
Samsung NX10
Fotoaparát NX10 od společnosti Samsung, který je prvním přístrojem patřícím k nové generaci fotoaparátů, byl veřejnosti poprvé představen na veletrhu CES 2010. Tato „digitální zrcadlovka bez zrcátka“ vybavená výměnnými objektivy nabízí výkon a obrazovou kvalitu srovnatelnou s přístroji typu DSLR, přitom však zároveň nabízí přenosnost a snadné použití typické pro kompaktní fotoaparáty typu „namiř a foť“.
Ve srovnání s ostatními fotoaparáty bez zrcátka, které používají výměnné objektivy a jsou na trhu k dispozici, je však Samsung NX10 prvním přístrojem, který používá obrazový snímač o velikosti APS-C (typu CMOS). Tento snímač nabízí větší snímací plochu, takže je schopen zachytit více světla a poskytnout kvalitnější obraz.
NX10 používá extrémně přesný elektronický hledáček (EVF) a je také vybaven třípalcovým AMOLED displejem s vysokým rozlišením. Uživatelé u modelu NX10 jistě ocení také velmi rychlé automatické ostření připomínající schopnosti digitálních zrcadlovek a dále také možnost nejen pořizovat digitální fotografie v profesionální kvalitě, ale také nahrávat videozáznamy v HD rozlišení.
Podobně jako digitální zrcadlovky nabízí NX10 uživatelům flexibilitu výměnných objektivů a optickou stabilizaci obrazu (kompenzace protipohybem čoček objektivu), což výrazně podpoří jejich kreativitu, neboť budou moci zvolit takovou optiku, která bude jejich záměru nejlépe vyhovovat.
Při uvedení přístroje na trh budou spotřebitelé moci vybírat ze tří druhů objektivů Samsung NX včetně plochého (pancake) objektivu s pevnou ohniskovou vzdáleností 30 mm, objektivu s optickou stabilizací obrazu (OIS) s proměnnou ohniskovou vzdáleností v rozmezí 18–55 mm OIS, a teleobjektivu s OIS a ohniskovou vzdáleností v rozmezí 50–200 mm.
Samsung PL150
Fotoaparát PL150 s rozlišením 12,4 megapixelů, který je nejnovějším přírůstkem do oceňované a velmi příznivě přijímané řady kompaktních automatických fotoaparátů DualView, byl poprvé představen na veletrhu CES 2010.
DualView PL150 nabízí spotřebitelům jednu z nejrevolučnějších a nejnepřehlédnutelnějších funkcí v oblasti digitální fotografie – dva LCD displeje. Model PL150 je vybaven velkým třípalcovým LCD displejem umístěným na zadní části přístroje a dále také 1,5″ barevným LCD displejem vsazeným do čela fotoaparátu.
Díky dvěma LCD displejům může uživatel s fotoaparátem pracovat, i pokud stojí před objektivem, což je praktické především při pořizování autoportrétů nebo při fotografování ve skupině.
PL150 umožňuje pořizování videozáznamů v rozlišení 720p HD, je vybaven širokoúhlým objektivem s ohniskovou vzdáleností 27 mm a 5× optickým zoomem. Díky těmto optickým vlastnostem lze s přístrojem pořizovat širokoúhlé snímky z kratší vzdálenosti, takže uživatel může do snímku zakomponovat celou scénu bez toho, aby musel příliš poodstupovat.
Širokoúhlý 27 mm objektiv s 5× optickým zoomem spolupracuje také s pokročilou technologií duální stabilizace obrazu společnosti Samsung, která umožňuje uživatelům pořizovat ostré a nerozmazané snímky.
Odkazy a zdroje: SAMSUNG's Digital World
Komentáře
xJzFUZmdLOHUUvfRbt
Vložil Joeie (bez ověření), 27. Březen 2018 - 7:36
Whoever wrote this, you know how to make a good arectli.
xJzFUZmdLOHUUvfRbt
Vložil Joeie (bez ověření), 27. Březen 2018 - 7:36
Whoever wrote this, you know how to make a good arectli.
FXEDWbTxjaEtb
Vložil low income car insurance El Monte CA (bez ověření), 2. Duben 2018 - 23:37
Lighten up D! There is no presupposition here. The truth is this is a joke… plain and simple. How many widely known black Catholics or black Lutherans or black Presbyterians do you know? Sheeeeeesh! It isn’t fodder for those who don’t like Mormons or the Mormon church! You’ve shown you hand…
FXEDWbTxjaEtb
Vložil low income car insurance El Monte CA (bez ověření), 2. Duben 2018 - 23:37
Lighten up D! There is no presupposition here. The truth is this is a joke… plain and simple. How many widely known black Catholics or black Lutherans or black Presbyterians do you know? Sheeeeeesh! It isn’t fodder for those who don’t like Mormons or the Mormon church! You’ve shown you hand…
oOfzAvOxGCoqFJOnAR
Vložil cheap non owners insurance Aurora CO (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 3:31
Oh….! All of a sudden it’s 1984…I’m in Brittany on my first year of a 5 year French exchange and, natch, we’re eating artichokes. But dipped in butter! But your dip sounds much more tasty…Thanks for the gastronomic trip down memory lane. YUM! I can remember how it felt to scrape out those leaves with my teeth.
oOfzAvOxGCoqFJOnAR
Vložil cheap non owners insurance Aurora CO (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 3:31
Oh….! All of a sudden it’s 1984…I’m in Brittany on my first year of a 5 year French exchange and, natch, we’re eating artichokes. But dipped in butter! But your dip sounds much more tasty…Thanks for the gastronomic trip down memory lane. YUM! I can remember how it felt to scrape out those leaves with my teeth.
djTsonKhAbUDWjokT
Vložil free auto insurance quotes Hampton VA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 7:40
Walle waa yaab. Marka reerkii oo dhan macaa cunugii uu ninka cadaanka ah ka dkaadey maxaa talo ah oo ay sameeyeen? Bal reerka haloo gurmado.U codee: 0 0
djTsonKhAbUDWjokT
Vložil free auto insurance quotes Hampton VA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 7:40
Walle waa yaab. Marka reerkii oo dhan macaa cunugii uu ninka cadaanka ah ka dkaadey maxaa talo ah oo ay sameeyeen? Bal reerka haloo gurmado.U codee: 0 0
ywKjXYdXqugxLvPC
Vložil direct auto insurance Warren OH (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 10:11
This is a complete load of crap.Banks do not loan out deposits. Bank lending is not reserve constrained. 100% reserve requirements would do nothing to a bank's ability to lend. Fractional reserve banking has no impact on lending.These idiots keep discovering maturity transformation, but seem to be unable to discover a balance sheet.Morons all
ywKjXYdXqugxLvPC
Vložil direct auto insurance Warren OH (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 10:11
This is a complete load of crap.Banks do not loan out deposits. Bank lending is not reserve constrained. 100% reserve requirements would do nothing to a bank's ability to lend. Fractional reserve banking has no impact on lending.These idiots keep discovering maturity transformation, but seem to be unable to discover a balance sheet.Morons all
fegDrrWZEVSbSD
Vložil car insurance with no license in Saint Louis MO (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 13:22
excellent factors altogether, you merely gained a fresh reader. What may you suggest about your put up that a person made several days ago? Any specific?
fegDrrWZEVSbSD
Vložil car insurance with no license in Saint Louis MO (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 13:22
excellent factors altogether, you merely gained a fresh reader. What may you suggest about your put up that a person made several days ago? Any specific?
sNMiuCvXikdNkllym
Vložil affordable auto insurance Mission TX (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 14:21
If Mark reads it, it will just give me an excuse to re-read. I don't think he has anything on the table that I haven't already read/watched on my own at this point. But I'm really looking forward to second (or 20th, in the case of Buffy) peek at the material with more attention to detail.
sNMiuCvXikdNkllym
Vložil affordable auto insurance Mission TX (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 14:21
If Mark reads it, it will just give me an excuse to re-read. I don't think he has anything on the table that I haven't already read/watched on my own at this point. But I'm really looking forward to second (or 20th, in the case of Buffy) peek at the material with more attention to detail.
zzolPDzcllLc
Vložil cheap auto insurance quotes Powder Springs GA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 14:34
11/11/2012 um 1:08 AM · FUCK YOU KIYAA FUCKING MORON SON OF? A WHORE LOL XD HAHAH. LAUGHING HERE AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH. FUCK U KIYA . U R A FUCKING LESBIAN FUCKING GAY AHAHAHAH
zzolPDzcllLc
Vložil cheap auto insurance quotes Powder Springs GA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 14:34
11/11/2012 um 1:08 AM · FUCK YOU KIYAA FUCKING MORON SON OF? A WHORE LOL XD HAHAH. LAUGHING HERE AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH. FUCK U KIYA . U R A FUCKING LESBIAN FUCKING GAY AHAHAHAH
TEVOjPsIJp
Vložil cheapest auto insurance in Lubbock TX (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 14:40
Wir kÃ¶nnen nur diesen negativen Aussagen 100% zustimmen, das es in der heutigen Zeit Ã¼berhaupt noch solche Firmen gibt, und wie sie Ã¼berleben, ist uns schleierhaft, also Finger weg von Candy Hoover!!!
TEVOjPsIJp
Vložil cheapest auto insurance in Lubbock TX (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 14:40
Wir kÃ¶nnen nur diesen negativen Aussagen 100% zustimmen, das es in der heutigen Zeit Ã¼berhaupt noch solche Firmen gibt, und wie sie Ã¼berleben, ist uns schleierhaft, also Finger weg von Candy Hoover!!!
SGRmfrTezexwDvkRa
Vložil auto acceptance insurance Sterling Heights MI (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 16:28
Jamie Posted on So very true. And despite the hours I work, which I’m not paid for, I truly love my job and adore my students! We are so lucky that we get to come to work and love and nurture children each day!
SGRmfrTezexwDvkRa
Vložil auto acceptance insurance Sterling Heights MI (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 16:28
Jamie Posted on So very true. And despite the hours I work, which I’m not paid for, I truly love my job and adore my students! We are so lucky that we get to come to work and love and nurture children each day!
GpwJvuxuBemyHNUJLmYn
Vložil low income auto insurance dmv Chino Hills CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 18:35
What a great reminder to us Jessica, that we can be ready in prayer for those “moments” that we know will surface from time to time. I think its encouraging to others to see the honesty, and vulnerability you so share. It certainly encourages me. Thanks for being real.
GpwJvuxuBemyHNUJLmYn
Vložil low income auto insurance dmv Chino Hills CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 18:35
What a great reminder to us Jessica, that we can be ready in prayer for those “moments” that we know will surface from time to time. I think its encouraging to others to see the honesty, and vulnerability you so share. It certainly encourages me. Thanks for being real.
iiRNdAXqYEguKa
Vložil auto owners insurance Sumter SC (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 20:40
Opera 7.60p2 is out!It’s got even better gmail support. Now it’s pretty much just a matter of Gmail supporting them!Also many UI fixes.Btw, re page order in cycling, just use the keys 1 and 2 and it’s page bar order automatically. Of course this is a problem where inputboxes are selected.
iiRNdAXqYEguKa
Vložil auto owners insurance Sumter SC (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 20:40
Opera 7.60p2 is out!It’s got even better gmail support. Now it’s pretty much just a matter of Gmail supporting them!Also many UI fixes.Btw, re page order in cycling, just use the keys 1 and 2 and it’s page bar order automatically. Of course this is a problem where inputboxes are selected.
qpuUAeFfNpsSfckXUr
Vložil best auto insurance in Boulder CO (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 23:14
til Andelen,kommer den nye 007 film her pÃ¥ Andelen, og hvornÃ¥r ? det er jo ikke noget at rejse til Svendborg og se den, hvis den kommer her,med venlig hilsenGert,
qpuUAeFfNpsSfckXUr
Vložil best auto insurance in Boulder CO (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 23:15
til Andelen,kommer den nye 007 film her pÃ¥ Andelen, og hvornÃ¥r ? det er jo ikke noget at rejse til Svendborg og se den, hvis den kommer her,med venlig hilsenGert,
DibrSeNLIioGi
Vložil free car insurance quotes San Ramon CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 23:44
Pai io am o propunere.Daca nu vor sa repare ca lumea, mai bine sa-l strice ca lumea .Sa-l faca praf si sa-i schimbe denumirea din Pietonal si Prafonal. Altfel suna Prafonalul din Racadau. Zici ca-i ceva din Franta sau vreo zona mai mioritico-exotica
DibrSeNLIioGi
Vložil free car insurance quotes San Ramon CA (bez ověření), 3. Duben 2018 - 23:44
Pai io am o propunere.Daca nu vor sa repare ca lumea, mai bine sa-l strice ca lumea .Sa-l faca praf si sa-i schimbe denumirea din Pietonal si Prafonal. Altfel suna Prafonalul din Racadau. Zici ca-i ceva din Franta sau vreo zona mai mioritico-exotica
iVBQHyTZedyEjbblbzLi
Vložil cheap full coverage car insurance Perris CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 1:55
Daniel,Thanks for providing us all with this insight. It is difficult to hear anything remotely as balanced about Iran in Israel, and common Israelis (understandably) are too scared to view the country in such an ‚open-eyes‘ manner.
iVBQHyTZedyEjbblbzLi
Vložil cheap full coverage car insurance Perris CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 1:55
Daniel,Thanks for providing us all with this insight. It is difficult to hear anything remotely as balanced about Iran in Israel, and common Israelis (understandably) are too scared to view the country in such an ‚open-eyes‘ manner.
oCbShapgbiddgmsME
Vložil cheapest auto insurance in Kirkland WA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 6:27
Good read â€¦ headline catchy â€¦ good points, some of which I have learned along the way as well (humility, grace, layoff the controversial stuff). Will share with my colleagues at work as we begin blogging from a corporate perspective. Thanks!
oCbShapgbiddgmsME
Vložil cheapest auto insurance in Kirkland WA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 6:27
Good read â€¦ headline catchy â€¦ good points, some of which I have learned along the way as well (humility, grace, layoff the controversial stuff). Will share with my colleagues at work as we begin blogging from a corporate perspective. Thanks!
fzEehMxLNgbedAZ
Vložil direct auto insurance Albany NY (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 6:37
Let’s see, this little jewel hasn’t passed on how many attempts? Colorado had to make changes when things went south, and they don’t have to deal with hurricanes! Why is it I smell a dead fish somewhere? I don’t see a clear outcome on this thing. Is this a conservative effort to cap “big government spending”? If so, the simple answer to that issue is: JUST DON’T SPEND SO MUCH!
fzEehMxLNgbedAZ
Vložil direct auto insurance Albany NY (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 6:37
Let’s see, this little jewel hasn’t passed on how many attempts? Colorado had to make changes when things went south, and they don’t have to deal with hurricanes! Why is it I smell a dead fish somewhere? I don’t see a clear outcome on this thing. Is this a conservative effort to cap “big government spending”? If so, the simple answer to that issue is: JUST DON’T SPEND SO MUCH!
ADeLKZSbbIvrWBPKGqPW
Vložil list of car insurances in Marthasville MO (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 9:27
The Greens are a strange beast in that they came out of nowhere organizationally to field almost a full slate of candidates in 2008. More candidates than the Wildrose Alliance. But then they started missing filings required by Elections Alberta.
ADeLKZSbbIvrWBPKGqPW
Vložil list of car insurances in Marthasville MO (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 9:27
The Greens are a strange beast in that they came out of nowhere organizationally to field almost a full slate of candidates in 2008. More candidates than the Wildrose Alliance. But then they started missing filings required by Elections Alberta.
HTyegyvLGXuC
Vložil free car insurance quotes Kennewick WA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 9:54
This video shows a quick and useful recap of the main steps in e-learning project management. I would love to see sequel video targeting each step more into detail.
HTyegyvLGXuC
Vložil free car insurance quotes Kennewick WA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 9:54
This video shows a quick and useful recap of the main steps in e-learning project management. I would love to see sequel video targeting each step more into detail.
UrDeYwcNftwIGjx
Vložil car insurance quotes Olive Branch MS (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 11:50
ele deu o calote,ainda destacou recentemente durante um almoÃ§o com um grupo de prefeitos,o aumento em 100% no repasse do Estado para o transporte escolar, que Ã© realizado pelos municÃpios. Sinceramente,nÃ£o da para entender esse governadorzinho neoliberal.
UrDeYwcNftwIGjx
Vložil car insurance quotes Olive Branch MS (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 11:50
ele deu o calote,ainda destacou recentemente durante um almoÃ§o com um grupo de prefeitos,o aumento em 100% no repasse do Estado para o transporte escolar, que Ã© realizado pelos municÃpios. Sinceramente,nÃ£o da para entender esse governadorzinho neoliberal.
BSRIwyRmLHWIIsTZg
Vložil low income car insurance Massillon OH (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 12:35
An gripping discourse is couturier notice. I conceive that you should compose many on this theme, it power not be a bias matter but mostly grouping are not sufficiency to verbalize on much topics. To the succeeding. Cheers like your Rotary Club makes sure students have enough to eat! | NORTHBAY BITS.
BSRIwyRmLHWIIsTZg
Vložil low income car insurance Massillon OH (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 12:35
An gripping discourse is couturier notice. I conceive that you should compose many on this theme, it power not be a bias matter but mostly grouping are not sufficiency to verbalize on much topics. To the succeeding. Cheers like your Rotary Club makes sure students have enough to eat! | NORTHBAY BITS.
QDKkdJrBgpFOc
Vložil auto acceptance insurance El Monte CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 23:09
A static zap compared to attempting to put a baby in a running garbage disposal, date rape and punching a woman in the stomach to abort her fetus? Those are really the same for you??? That’s like saying the shadow silhouettes of a couple making love in a movie is the same as porn, isn’t it? Maybe I’m just being defensive because I’m bummed that I failed to bring laughter and joy to many. Alas.
QDKkdJrBgpFOc
Vložil auto acceptance insurance El Monte CA (bez ověření), 4. Duben 2018 - 23:09
A static zap compared to attempting to put a baby in a running garbage disposal, date rape and punching a woman in the stomach to abort her fetus? Those are really the same for you??? That’s like saying the shadow silhouettes of a couple making love in a movie is the same as porn, isn’t it? Maybe I’m just being defensive because I’m bummed that I failed to bring laughter and joy to many. Alas.
TvjdsdsqxOsGw
Vložil cheap auto insurance Denver CO (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 4:22
So glad you posted this fab recipe – and the pix on how to make the pasta – it looks incredibly easy AND super-quick, which I just love. Have been Swiss chard-crazed lately, and since it's way cheap, I can't stop buying it. I'm going to try this next. PS I'm bringing my big spoon and crashing your next soup party.
TvjdsdsqxOsGw
Vložil cheap auto insurance Denver CO (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 4:22
So glad you posted this fab recipe – and the pix on how to make the pasta – it looks incredibly easy AND super-quick, which I just love. Have been Swiss chard-crazed lately, and since it's way cheap, I can't stop buying it. I'm going to try this next. PS I'm bringing my big spoon and crashing your next soup party.
uFcOKizQgYtk
Vložil no down payment auto insurance in Melbourne FL (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 9:32
OK…Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren\\’t loading properly. I\\’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I\\’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results….
uFcOKizQgYtk
Vložil no down payment auto insurance in Melbourne FL (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 9:32
OK…Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren\\’t loading properly. I\\’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I\\’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results….
hqRkbliPoqITrdtl
Vložil car insurance quotes Alachua FL (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 9:56
Yet another thing I would like to state is that as opposed to trying to match all your online degree tutorials on days and nights that you end work (considering that people are tired when they get back), try to have most of your classes on the week-ends and only a few courses in weekdays, even if it means taking some time off your saturdays. This is fantastic because on the week-ends, you will be a lot more rested along with concentrated for school work. Thx for the different tips I have mastered from your weblog.
hqRkbliPoqITrdtl
Vložil car insurance quotes Alachua FL (bez ověření), 5. Duben 2018 - 9:56
Yet another thing I would like to state is that as opposed to trying to match all your online degree tutorials on days and nights that you end work (considering that people are tired when they get back), try to have most of your classes on the week-ends and only a few courses in weekdays, even if it means taking some time off your saturdays. This is fantastic because on the week-ends, you will be a lot more rested along with concentrated for school work. Thx for the different tips I have mastered from your weblog.
Poslat nový komentář