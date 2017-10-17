Lenovo nabízí nové modely v řadě herních PC Legion

vydáno 17. 10. 2017 | autor Pavel Kreuziger | sekce Novinky | téma IT a software | 369 komentářů

Tagy: herní monitor, herní PC, Lenovo Legion Y920, počítač, virtuální realita, Y25f, Y520, Y720

Společnost Lenovo nabízí čtyři nové modely ve své řadě herních počítačů Legion. Kromě tří stolních PC (Legion Y920, Y720 a Y520) sem patří i herní monitor Lenovo Legion Y25f.

Nejdříve se zastavme u něj. Novinka disponuje 24,5palcovým Full HD displejem a obnovovací frekvencí 144 Hz, výrobce se chlubí také nízkou dobou odezvy ve výši pouhé jedné milisekundy, podporou HDR i „odhalením neuvěřitelných detailů a textur vašich oblíbených her.“

Nejvýkonnějším ze všech tří strojů je přirozeně Lenovo Legion Y920 Tower, který je určen pro nejnáročnější hráče. Těm nabídne sedmou generaci procesoru Intel Core i7–7700K, dedikovanou grafickou kartu Nvidia GeForce 1080 8 GB či operační systém Windows 10. Volitelně je dostupných také 32 GB LPX DDR4 paměti Corsair Vengeance či kapalinové chlazení Asetek.

Systém je stejný i u druhého počítače, Legion Y720 Tower, který zároveň obsahuje procesor Intel Core i7–7700, 16 GB paměti Intel Optane a grafickou kartu až Nvidia GeForce 1070 8 GB.

Pro nejméně náročné hráče je k dispozici i Lenovo Y520 Tower, který je nicméně taktéž připraven na virtuální realitu. Se zařízením Y720 sdílí procesor, grafiku pak zajišťuje karta Nvidia GeForce 1060.

Nejlevnější ze tří počítačů zakoupíte na českém trhu již nyní za doporučenou cenu 21 999 Kč s DPH, model Y720 bude dostupný v říjnu za cenu o 3 tisíce vyšší a Legion Y920 s pamětí Corsair Vengeance seženete v listopadu za 45 999 Kč.

Zdroj: TZ Lenovo

4K HDR DLP projektor od JVC nabídne konkurenceschopnou cenu

4K HDR DLP projektor od JVC nabídne konkurenceschopnou cenu

4K D-ILA projektory od společnosti už si můžeme koupit …

Eizo uvádí HDR monitor ColorEdge zaměřený na profesionály

Eizo uvádí HDR monitor ColorEdge zaměřený na profesionály

Jste-li profesionál, který pravidelně tvoří HDR obsah, …

Komentáře

