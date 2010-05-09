IFA 2010: Ultratenký 3D Blu-ray přehrávač Sharp BD-HP90S
Je to perfektní symbióza: Ve stejný okamžik, kdy byly uvedeny na trh LCD televize AQUOS s Quattron 3D technologii, představuje Sharp také svůj nový 3D Blu-ray přehrávač. BD-HP90S garantuje v obou režimech 2D a 3D tu nejlepší kvalitu obrazu LCD televizí Sharp. Svým ultratenkým AQUOS designem perfektně vizuálně doplňuje Sharp Home Cinema systém.
Vždy je na špici. Ať už leží naplocho nebo stojí vzpřímeně, podélně nebo bokem – nový 3D Blu-ray přehrávač Sharp BD-HP90S vypadá perfektně v každé pozici. Zákazník může umístit toto stylové špičkové zařízení do jakékoliv pozice na zeď či skříň. Se svým elegantním ultratenkým designem je tento nový člen AQUOS rodiny sám o sobě tahákem pro oči.
Nicméně hlavním účelem nového AQUOS 3D Blu-ray přehrávače je přinášet perfektní 3D zažítky uvnitř čtyř stěn vašeho domova, a to obzvláště v kombinaci s AQUOS LCD televizemi Sharp vybavených Quattron 3D technologií.
S novým AQUOS BD-HP90S přináší Sharp po diváky zcela nové vizuální možnosti. To platí jak pro jeho atraktivní vzhled, tak i pro jeho hlavní funkci přehrávače Blu-ray disků. Nový BD-HP90S přináší jako technologicky špičkové zařízení nádherný 3D a 2D obraz do vašich televizí a vytváří dokonalý celek obzvláště s LCD televizí Sharp AQUOS.
Bezdrátový: Další výhodou BD-HP90S je zabudovaná podpora bezdrátové síti LAN. Díky tomu si mohou divácí vytvořit bezdrátové propojení skrze DLNA k dalším zařízením v domácí síti a přenášet tak hudbu, fotografie a videa z počítače do televize. Jinou praktickou funkcí je schopnost přehrávat videa přímo z YouTube.
Internetové připojení má další výhodu: Umožňuje automatickou aktualizaci software Blu-ray přehrávače – takže každé vylepšení může být okamžitě automaticky naistalováno bez nutnosti postupovat při aktualizaci podle složitého návodu.
Kromě exkluzivního designu a výjimečného výkonu se BD-HP90S také velmi snadno ovládá. Díky nové funkci „On-Screen Control Panel“ mohou být základní funkce Blu-ray přehrávače Sharp ovládány přes menu na obrazovce prostřednictvím vhodného dálkového TV ovladače, dokonce i od jiných výrobců.
Skutečnost, že BD-HP90S našel perfektního partnera v LCD televizích Sharp AQUOS je zvlášť patrné při použití „AQUOS Pure Mode“ funkce. Po připojení Blu-ray přehrávače k LCD televizi Sharp AQUOS přes HDMI kabel BD‑HP90S automaticky optimalizuje nastavení pro přenos obrazu.
Článek je součástí série, informující o akci IFA 2010 »
Odkazy a zdroje: Sharp Electronics HOME
