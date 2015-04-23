První pohled: Labyrint - Útěk s doprovodným komiksem
Studio 20th Century Fox se v poslední době snaží zaplavovat tuzemský trh řádným kotlem speciálních edic snad ke každému většímu titulu. Stačí si vzpomenout na jeho asi největší současnou frančízu X-Men, která dostala kolekci, verzi s komiksem a nyní se chystají dokonce i steelbooky starších filmů.
Maze Runner aka Labyrint: Útěk je v tomto směru ještě celkem skromný, neboť jsme se prozatím dočkali jen amaray balení a steelbooku. Od dubna k nim však přibude i „limitovaná edice s komiksem“. Že to zní honosně? Ano. Praxe je ale mnohem obyčejnější.
Pokud jste měli v rukách komiksovou edici posledních X-Menů, můžete si udělat dobrou představu o tom, co vás čeká v případě Labyrintu. Jen s tím rozdílem, že booklet v podobě komiksu je v tomto případě opravdu výrazně tenčí a nenabízí v podstatě nic zásadního. Uvnitř drobného sešítku naleznete dva krátké příběhy. Jeden se zabývá postavou Albyho, který se snaží postarat o svého nakažené přítele. Druhý pak vypráví o jednom z běžců (jméno už jsem zapomněl, pardon), který vám ve zkratce popisuje svoje vnitřní pocity ze svého nelehkého údělu.
Za scénáři k oběma příběhům stojí mimo jiné sám režisér filmu Wes Ball. Je však nadmíru jasné, že se jedná spíše o „companion k filmu“, než o nějakou větší nástavbu příběhu. Pokud jste si prozatím žádnou edici Labyrintu: Útěk nepořídili, jedná se o vcelku zajímavou alternativu k obyčejnému amarayi (ten ke komiksu dostanete mimochodem taky). Pakliže jste však šli do jedné z předchozích edic, nevidím důvod, proč byste měli investovat znovu.
Blu-ray ediciLabyrint: Útěk poskytl distributor Bontonfilm, kterému tímto velmi děkujeme! Edici můžete zakoupit v obchodě Filmgame.cz.
Komentáře
