Epson EH-TW450 a EH-TW3500 - nová řada videoprojektorů
Milovníci sportu mohou sledovat přenosy na velké obrazovce ve špičkové kvalitě díky nové řadě videoprojektorů Epson se snadným ovládáním a vysokým rozlišením obrazu.
Společnost Epson, světová špička na trhu s videoprojektory, představuje dva nové videoprojektory s vysokým rozlišením, které jsou ideální pro milovníky sportovních přenosů po celém světě.
Modely EH-TW450 a EH-TW3500 jsou cenově dostupné, snadno ovladatelné a nabízejí fantastickou kvalitu obrazu, dokonce i za denního světla, což znamená, že si můžete dramatičnost sportovních utkání užívat na velké projekční ploše z pohodlí vlastního domova.
Alexandre Di Caro, produktový manažer společnosti Epson Europe, k tomu dodává:
„Nová řada videoprojektorů společnosti Epson je ideálním řešením pro milovníky sportovních přenosů. Obraz ve špičkové kvalitě vám zprostředkuje takový zážitek, jako byste byli přímo na stadionu nebo na hřišti. Co může být krásnějším zážitkem, než sezvat přátele a společně s napětím sledovat příští sezonu Světového poháru na velké obrazovce?“
Projektory EH-TW450 a EH-TW3500 přesně reprodukují obraz, který je jasný i za denního světla, a vstupy HDMI zajišťují přímou připojitelnost celé řady zařízení, včetně televizních set-top boxů s vysokým rozlišením – to vše za obzvláště atraktivní cenu.
Videoprojektor EH-TW450 s technologií HD Ready je kompaktním, stylovým a všestranným zařízením v atraktivním provedení – hladká, zaoblená černá skříň je vybavena funkcemi pro podporu kvality obrazu.
Videoprojektor EH-TW3500 pro domácí kino s plnou podporou technologie HD a vysokým rozlišením 1080p byl navržen tak, aby zprostředkovával neuvěřitelný zážitek z videoprojekce na obrovskou promítací plochu. Díky módnímu bílému a stříbrnému designu je vhodným doplňkem pro každou moderní domácnost.
Alexandre Di Caro dodává: „Tyto nové inteligentní videoprojektory nenabízí jen celou řadu zábavních aplikací pro velké zážitky z pohodlí domova, ale také kompaktní design, díky kterému se snadno přenáší z jednoho domu do druhého. Projektor EH-TW450 disponuje navíc dalším pohodlným doplňkem – měkkým přenosným pouzdrem.“
Když nebudete projektor používat ke sledování sportovních událostí, můžete snadno připojit přehrávač disků DVD nebo Blu-ray, špičkové herní konzoly nebo dokonce digitální fotoaparát, přičemž celá řada aplikací vám je k dispozici.
Modely EH-TW450 a EH-TW3500 společnosti Epson jsou k dostání od října 2009 a byly představeny na veletrhu IFA 2009.
Epson EH-TW3500 – charakteristické vlastnosti
- videoprojektor HD Ready 1080p (plně kompatibilní s technologií HD) se skutečným vysokým rozlišením 1080p
- mimořádná kvalita obrazu s technologií Epson 3LCD (panel D7)
- vysoký kontrastní poměr 36000:1
- extrémně vysoký barevný světelný výstup (CLO) = 1800 lumenů
- široký barevný prostor a úplné 10bitové zpracování videa (zařízení Pixelworks scaler)
- široké možnosti připojení (snadné připojení k přehrávači DVD / Blu-ray, tuneru pro digitální TV, set-top boxu, herním konzolám, počítačům a digitálním fotoaparátům) se dvěma vstupy HDMI 1.3 (videozpracování signálu 1080p)
- snadná a flexibilní instalace: pohodlné vodorovné a svislé posunutí objektivu, možnost připevnění na strop, široké rozmezí vzdáleností videoprojekce, dvojnásobný optický zoom x 2,1
- tichý chod s hlučností 22 dB
- stylový bílý a stříbrný design
- tříletá záruka na videoprojektor a lampu
- doporučená maloobchodní cena včetně DPH je 38130,– Kč (plus zdarma náhradní lampa), na trhu od října 2009.
Epson EH-TW450 – charakteristické vlastnosti
- videoprojektor HD Ready s rozlišením 720p je ideálním řešením pro milovníky sportovních přenosů
- technologie Epson 3LCD přinášející jasnější obraz, přesnější reprodukci barev a jemnější stupňování odstínů šedi
- působivý barevný světelný výstup (CLO) 2500 lumenů umožňující videoprojekci i za denního světla
- skvělý kontrastní poměr (3000:1) zajišťující vysokou kvalitu obrazu
- možnost připojení řady vstupních zdrojů: HDMI, Video, S-Video a RGB, USB
- barevné režimy, které se přizpůsobí okolním podmínkám
- vestavěný reproduktor
- užitečné funkce (automatická korekce lichoběžníku, rychlé spuštění, dálkový ovladač s jednoduchou obsluhou)
- černý design
- součástí balení přenosné pouzdro
- tříletá záruka na videoprojektor a lampu
- doporučená maloobchodní cena včetně DPH je 19053,– Kč, na trhu od října 2009
Odkazy a zdroje: Epson Česká republika
