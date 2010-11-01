CES 2010: Čtyři nové Full HD videokamery Samsung
Nové videokamery řady H nabízejí pokročilé funkce a revoluční obrazový čip pro zhoršené světelné podmínky.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., přední světová společnost v oblasti digitálních médií a technologií digitální konvergence, představila čtyři nové digitální videokamery s Full HD rozlišením HMX-H200, HMX-H203, HMX-H204 a HMX-H205.
Každá z těchto nových videokamer se pyšní impozantní výbavou pokročilých funkcí a nabízí bezkonkureční hodnotu spotřebitelům, kteří touží po vysoce kvalitních videonahrávkách v Full HD rozlišení.
Spotřebitelé chtějí mít možnost zachytit rodinné události – oslavy narozenin, sportovní utkání, slavnostní ukončení studia a podobně – s maximem detailů a s maximální ostrostí, ale za videonahrávky v Full HD rozlišení si v minulosti museli připlatit.
Videokamery Samsung řady H dávají spotřebiteli možnost zachytit život v Full HD rozlišení a nabízejí přitom celou řadu funkcí a velmi kvalitní výkon za přijatelnou cenu.
Všechny čtyři nové videokamery řady H jsou opatřeny novým revolučním obrazovým čipem BSI CMOS společnosti Samsung. Ten je navržen tak, aby zachytil více světla než jiné konvenční čipy a zajistil bezprecedentní výkonnost při zhoršených světelných podmínkách.
Snímač BSI CMOS ustanovuje nový standard, pokud jde o výkonové parametry i kvalitu obrazu zejména mezi videokamerami pro začínající uživatele.
Paměťové jednotky Solid State Drive
Nové videokamery řady H nabízejí interní paměť s vyšším výkonem, která využívá disky Solid State Drive (SSD) společnosti Samsung, jež jsou v digitálních videokamerách podstatně výhodnější než pevné disky (HDD). Technologie SSD poskytuje spotřebitelům vnitřní paměť s vyšším výkonem a větší odolností.
Ve srovnání s HDD je technologie SSD společnosti Samsung lehčí a kompaktnější, pracuje potichu, vyzařuje velmi málo tepla a neobsahuje žádné pohyblivé části, což výrazně snižuje celkovou spotřebu energie a zvyšuje spolehlivost. Nižší spotřeba energie u technologie SSD použité ve videokamerách řady H se promítá do impozantní výdrže baterie, která činí přibližně dvě hodiny.
Díky absenci pohyblivých částí je technologie SSD také mnohem spolehlivější a odolnější vůči otřesům a vibracím, které mohou výrazně ohrozit funkci digitálních videokamer vybavených disky HDD. Technologie SSD je kromě toho rychlejší než HDD, včetně rychlejšího náběhu a čtení / zápisu, což je vzhledem množství dat zaznamenávaných v Full HD rozlišení nezbytné.
Nové videokamery řady H se dodávají v následujících konfiguracích interní paměti SSD: 32 GB SSD u HMX-H205, 16 GB SSD u HMX-H204 a 8 GB SSD u HMX-H203. Paměťovou kapacitu každé videokamery lze také rozšířit použitím paměťových karet SD/SDHC. Kamera HMX-H200 interní paměť SSD neobsahuje a je u ní nutné použít paměťovou kartu SD/SDHC.
Výkonná optika a dotykový LCD displej
Nové videokamery řady H s Full HD rozlišením jsou vybaveny vynikajícím objektivem, který spotřebitelům nabízí univerzální 20× optický zoom a 37 mm šířku záběru.
Na rozdíl od jiných videokamer nabízejících typický zorný úhel 40~50 mm umožňuje 37 mm širokoúhlý objektiv Samsung u videokamer řady H zachytit požadovanou scénu v širokoúhlém záběru, takže je videokamera ideální pro natáčení velkých skupin rodinných příslušníků a přátel, úchvatných přírodních scenérií nebo dění na sportovních akcích.
Objektiv videokamer řady H je dále vybaven optickým stabilizátorem obrazu, který pomáhá odstranit neostrost a roztřesenost obrazu, což je užitečné zejména při používání maximální optického zoomu.
Inteligentní optická stabilizace obrazu (Smart Optical Image Stabilization) společnosti Samsung předčí technologie stabilizace obrazu používané u jiných videokamer, jelikož odstraňuje roztřesenost a neostrost na větší ploše záběru, a umožňuje tak dosáhnout vyšší kvality výsledného obrazu.
2,7" široký otočný dotykový LCD displej se může pochlubit rozlišením 230000 pixelů, což dále přispívá ke spokojenosti uživatele, protože přístup k jednotlivým ovládacím prvkům a možnostem nastavení videokamery je tak velmi snadný.
Jedinečné funkce
Nové videokamery HMX-H205, HMX-H204, HMX-H203 a HMX-H200 jsou také vybaveny celou řadou jedinečných funkcí, mezi něž patří např. možnost pořizování vysoce kvalitních digitálních fotografií v rozlišení 4,7 megapixelu, režim Smart Auto, který automaticky zvolí vhodný scénický režim, a zajistí tak nejlepší možný výsledek pro daný typ scény, a také časosběrné nahrávání, inovativní funkce, která dává koncovým uživatelům možnost posunout jejich tvůrčí schopnosti na zcela novou úroveň.
Při práci v režimu časosběrného záznamu (Time Lapse) mohou uživatelé nastavit novou videokameru řady H tak, aby pořizovala jednotlivé záběry v intervalech po 1, 3 nebo 5 sekundách a následně uložila jednotlivé záběry jako jediný videosoubor (v rozlišení 720p).
Článek je součástí série, informující o akci CES 2010 »
Odkazy a zdroje: SAMSUNG's Digital World
