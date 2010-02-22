Plán tuzemských Blu-ray filmů na březen 2010
V březnu se na pultech našich obchodů objeví třináct Blu-ray filmů a dvě reedice s doplněným dabingem. Těšit se můžeme na sci-fi thriller Vetřelec vs. Predátor, animák Simpsonovi ve filmu, katastrofické blockbustery 2012 a Den nezávislosti, dva filmy s kocourem Garfieldem, trikovou klasiku Souboj Titánů a další.
TIP: Už teď vám můžeme nabídnout recenze Blu-ray vydání filmů Vetřelec vs. Predátor a Den nezávislosti.
Bontonfilm i letos pokračuje v „recyklační“ taktice, kdy na trh znovu uvádí ty nejstarší Blu-ray filmy, které u nás vůbec vyšly – ale s nově přidaným českým dabingem. Tyto nové edice (tentokrát jsou dvě) jsou ovšem o něco dražší, než původní disky, obsahující pouze titulky – ty se totiž v rámci slevových akcí BD Mánie jako první propadly pod 500 korun.
V přehledu jsou jako obvykle zahrnuty tituly distributorů Bontonfilm a Magic Box. Společnost Forum Home Entertainment, která u nás distribuuje Blu-ray studia Disney, k dnešnímu datu nedodala žádné informace o připravovaných březnových titulech. Pokud se na tom v průběhu měsíce něco změní, budeme vás samozřejmě informovat.
TIP: Chcete mít vždy přehled o připravovaných tuzemských titulech ve vysokém rozlišení? Sledujte kalendář Blu-ray filmů a nic vám neujde!
Všechny připravované tituly si můžete za skvělé ceny už teď předobjednat například v e-shopu DVDobchod.cz.
Bontonfilm
- Fantastická čtyřka (Fantastic Four, 2005)
- Vetřelec vs. Predátor (AVP: Alien Vs. Predator, 2004)
- Master & Commander: Odvrácená strana světa (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, 2003)
- Pokrevní bratři 2 (Boondock Saints II, The: All Saints Day, 2009)
- Simpsonovi ve filmu (Simpsons Movie, The, 2007)
- 2012 (2009)
- Den nezávislosti (Independence Day, 1996)
- Garfield ve filmu (Garfield: The Movie, 2004)
- Ozbrojení a nebezpeční (Armored, 2009)
- Garfield 2 (Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006)
- Roboti (Robots, 2005)
Nové edice s českým dabingem:
- Smrtonosná past (Die Hard, 1988)
- Smrtonosná past 2 (Die Hard 2: Die Harder, 1990)
Magic Box
- Případ číslo 39 (Case 39, 2009)
- Souboj Titánů (Clash of the Titans, 1981)
Data vydání titulů všech distributorů jsou pouze předběžná a mohou se změnit, stejně tak nejistá je v tuto chvíli i samotná skladba titulů. Přesto jsou všechny tyto nové tituly zařazeny do kalendáře jako potvrzené (kromě dvou výše zmíněných výjimek). Zcela jistá je přítomnost české titulkové sady, naprostá většina disků ale bude mít i český dabing. Podrobnosti o výbavě a technické údaje budou doplněny v okamžiku fyzické dostupnosti na našem trhu.
Některé z těchto filmů jsou už v současné době dostupné v zahraničí. Ani v případě importu ze stejného regionu (B, především Velká Británie) ale nelze zaručit přítomnost české jazykové podpory, některé tituly z regionu A (USA) pak dokonce v evropských přehrávačích nejdou vůbec přehrát. Na import ze zahraničí tedy nelze spoléhat.
TIP: Všechny připravované tituly si můžete za skvělé ceny už teď předobjednat například v e-shopu DVDobchod.cz.
Odkazy a zdroje: Bontonfilm, Magic Box, Hollywood C.E., Forum Home Entertainment
