Souboj Titánů (2010) (Blu-ray)
Český název: Souboj Titánů
Originální název: Clash of the Titans
Rok výroby: 2010
Žánr: Akční / Drama / Fantasy
Délka: 106 minut (1:46)
Režie: Louis Leterrier
Hrají: Sam Worthington, Gemma Arterton, Mads Mikkelsen, Alexa Davalos, Liam Neeson
Podrobnosti: Filmová databáze FDb.cz »
Studio: Warner Bros.
Distribuce v ČR: Magic Box (od 15. 9. 2010)
Technické informace
Český zvuk ANO
České titulky ANO
Typ disku: BD-50 (50GB BD-ROM)
Počet disků: 1
Zvukové stopy: DTS-HD MA 5.1 anglicky, DD 5.1 česky
Titulky: české, anglické
Formát obrazu: 2,40:1
Rozlišení: 1080p
Video: VC-1
Popis filmu
Perseus (Sam Worthington), původem bůh, vychován jako člověk, nedokázal zachránit svou rodinu před pomstychtivým vládcem podsvětí Hádem (Ralph Fiennes). Už nemá co ztratit, a tak přijme nebezpečné poslání. Hádes musí být zastaven dřív, než uchvátí moc vládce bohů Dia (Liam Neeson) a rozpoutá peklo na Zemi.
Bonusy
- WB MAXIMUM MOVIE MODE – Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes a režisér Louis Leterrier vám ukážou, jak vdechli filmu život ve speciálním bonusu Obraz v obraze
- Rozbor vynechaných scén
- Rozbor vizuálních efektů
- Bližší pohled na Krakena, Škorpiona, Medúzu, kaskadérské kousky, místa, kde se natáčelo a ještě mnohem více
- SAM WORTHINGTON: AKČNÍ HRDINA JAKO STVOŘENÝ PRO DÁVNÉ DOBY: Jak se z herce stane bojový stroj
- ALTERNATIVNÍ KONEC: Perseus a Zeus na Olympu
- DODATEČNÉ SCÉNY
Bonusové materiály mohou být ve standardním DVD rozlišení a často neobsahují žádnou českou jazykovou podporu.
Odkazy a zdroje: FDb.cz
Poslat nový komentář