Souboj Titánů (2010) (Blu-ray)

typ film | český zvuk | české titulky

Tagy: Blu-ray, Clash of the Titans, film, Magic Box, Souboj titánů, Warner Bros.

Souboj Titánů (Clash of the Titans, 2010)

Český název: Souboj Titánů

Originální název: Clash of the Titans

Rok výroby: 2010

Žánr: Akční / Drama / Fantasy

Délka: 106 minut (1:46)

Režie: Louis Leterrier

Hrají: Sam Worthington, Gemma Arterton, Mads Mikkelsen, Alexa Davalos, Liam Neeson

Podrobnosti: Filmová databáze FDb.cz »

Studio: Warner Bros.

Distribuce v ČR: Magic Box (od 15. 9. 2010)

Technické informace

Český zvuk ANO

České titulky ANO

Typ disku: BD-50 (50GB BD-ROM)

Počet disků: 1

Zvukové stopy: DTS-HD MA 5.1 anglicky, DD 5.1 česky

Titulky: české, anglické

Formát obrazu: 2,40:1

Rozlišení: 1080p

Video: VC-1

Popis filmu

Perseus (Sam Worthington), původem bůh, vychován jako člověk, nedokázal zachránit svou rodinu před pomstychtivým vládcem podsvětí Hádem (Ralph Fiennes). Už nemá co ztratit, a tak přijme nebezpečné poslání. Hádes musí být zastaven dřív, než uchvátí moc vládce bohů Dia (Liam Neeson) a rozpoutá peklo na Zemi.

Bonusy

  • WB MAXIMUM MOVIE MODE – Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes a režisér Louis Leterrier vám ukážou, jak vdechli filmu život ve speciálním bonusu Obraz v obraze
  • Rozbor vynechaných scén
  • Rozbor vizuálních efektů
  • Bližší pohled na Krakena, Škorpiona, Medúzu, kaskadérské kousky, místa, kde se natáčelo a ještě mnohem více
  • SAM WORTHINGTON: AKČNÍ HRDINA JAKO STVOŘENÝ PRO DÁVNÉ DOBY: Jak se z herce stane bojový stroj
  • ALTERNATIVNÍ KONEC: Perseus a Zeus na Olympu
  • DODATEČNÉ SCÉNY

Bonusové materiály mohou být ve standardním DVD rozlišení a často neobsahují žádnou českou jazykovou podporu.

Odkazy a zdroje: FDb.cz

