HCP 2009 & Blu-ray Fest 2009 - informace pro návštěvníky
Magazín HDmag.cz, přinášející už třetím rokem novinky ze světa vysokého rozlišení, je mediálním partnerem letošního ročníku největší výstavy o domácí zábavě v České republice. Budeme rádi, když se při této příležitosti setkáme s našimi čtenáři osobně, proto přinášíme několik užitečných informací. HCP 2009 se koná už tento týden!
„Uvidíte nejlepší obraz, uslyšíte nejlepší zvuk“ – tímto sloganem láká návštěvníky pátý ročník výstavy Home Cinema Praha 2009, která se uskuteční od 15. do 17. října 2009. Výstavu pořádá společnost Red Lion tentokrát v komplexu hotelů Angelo/Andel's a Suite na Smíchově.
Účast na Home Cinema Praha 2009 potvrdilo více než 40 vystavovatelů z oblasti videa a domácího kina, audia, High End, instalací, řídicích systémů a nově také televizního vysílání v HDTV a car programu.
Vstupenky na výstavu jsou v cenových kategoriích 1000, 300 a 100 Kč, více podrobností o nich lze získat na nových internetových stránkách www.homecinema.cz.
Souběžně se v sálech multiplexu Village Cinemas Anděl bude konat přehlídka filmů, hudby a her ve vysokém rozlišení Blu-ray Fest 2009. Otevírací doba zůstává od 10 do 18 hodin.
Přehlídka se uskuteční od 14. do 17. října 2009 a využije komorní sály Gold Class Village Cinemas Anděl na pražském Smíchově, které patří k nejluxusnějším kinosálům v České republice, k předvedení atraktivních scén a ukázek z Blu-ray disků v četně jejich nových funkcí jako BD-Live a formátu 3D pro domácí zábavu. Prezentace s různými tématy budou moderovat zástupci firem, prodejci a filmoví profesionálové.
Součástí přehlídky Blu-ray Fest 2009 se stanou také konference pro odbornou veřejnost. Ve čtvrtek 15. října to bude „Vysoké rozlišení obrazu jako budoucnost domácí zábavy“ a v pátek 16. října „Blu-ray Disc: Nová kvalita prostorového zvuku“ za účasti zahraničních hostů.
Prohlédnout, vytisknout nebo stáhnout ve formátu PDF si můžete následující podklady:
- Home Cinema Praha 2009 – plánek
- Home Cinema Praha 2009 – Blu-ray Fest
- Home Cinema Praha 2009 – kompletní katalog
Článek je součástí série, informující o akci Home Cinema Praha 2009 »
Odkazy a zdroje: Home Cinema Praha, Bluraydisc.cz
