Blu-ray filmy ve světě - 13. týden 2010
Během tohoto týdne vyšlo v USA, Kanadě, Velké Británii, Německu a Francii pětačtyřicet Blu-ray disků: Sherlock Holmes režiséra Guye Ritchieho, thriller Collateral, drama Baader Meinhof Komplex, IMAX dokument Podmořský svět, erotický horor Vampyres, postapokalyptické sci-fi Útěk z L.A. a mnoho dalších.
Nabídka filmů se v jednotlivých zemích částečně překrývá a u nás v regionu B tvoří její značnou část tituly, které už před časem vyšly v regionu A. Přesto se dá při celkovém pohledu na desítky titulů, které se tento týden ve světě objevily, jako vždy najít několik úplných novinek.
Celá řada těchto zahraničních filmů už je a nebo brzy bude oficiálně k dispozici i u nás s českou jazykovou podporou. Informace o takových titulech pravidelně přinášíme v seriálu tuzemské Blu-ray filmy.
Ve 13. týdnu roku 2010 (29. března – 4. dubna 2010) si pro nás filmová studia připravila následující nové tituly:
USA (region A)
- Sherlock Holmes
- Alvin a Chipmunkové 2
- Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata
- Škola života
- I Sell The Dead
- Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff
- Giuseppe Verdi: Otello
- Collateral
- Baader Meinhof Komplex
- Podmořský svět (IMAX)
- Killer
- Vampyres
- Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow
- Big Sur: Wild California
- NOVA: What Darwin Never Knew
- House Broken
Kanada (region A)
- Sherlock Holmes
- Alvin a Chipmunkové 2
- Škola života
- Noc v muzeu
- Alvin a Chipmunkové
- Giuseppe Verdi: Otello
- Collateral
- Podmořský svět (IMAX)
- Killer
- Vampyres
Velká Británie (region B)
- 2012
- Evangelium: 1.11 Monstrum – Nejste sami
- Planeta 51
- Imaginárium Dr. Parnasse
- Den mrtvých
- Městečko South Park – 13. sezóna
- Hvězdná brána – edice k 15. výročí
- Informátor!
- Bunny and the Bull
- Richard Wagner: Parsifal
- William Shakespeare: Romeo & Juliet
- Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore
- Frederick Ashton: Ondine
- Cracks
- Sergej Prokofjev: The Gambler
- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: Damn the Torpedoes
- Útěk z L.A.
Německo (region B)
- Matrix
- Matrix Reloaded
- Matrix Revolutions
- Tudorovci – 3. sezóna
- Kouzelná chůva Nanny McPhee
- Chaos
- Halloween / Předvečer svátku Všech svatých
Francie (region B)
Důležitá poznámka na závěr: při nákupu v regionu A nebude mít žádný z těchto titulů s největší pravděpodobností českou jazykovou podporu ani ve formě titulků. Existuje nicméně určitá šance, že se konkrétní film časem objeví v evropské (region B) distribuci včetně českých titulků nebo dabingu.
Pokud bude mít někdo ze čtenářů doplňující informace ohledně jazykové výbavy, budu velmi rád, když si je nenechá pro sebe.
Evropa patří do regionu B, filmy se zde tedy mohou objevit nejen s jinou jazykovou výbavou, ale hlavně s úplně jinými daty vydání. Všechny tyto informace lze sledovat v databázi Blu-ray filmů, stejně jako informace o importu (dovozu) a následném přehrávání Blu-ray titulů z jiných regionů.
Poslat nový komentář