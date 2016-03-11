CZ.NIC začíná oficiálně prodávat router Turris Omnia
Sdružení CZ.NIC oficiálně začíná s prodejem doma vyvinutého bezpečného routeru Turris Omnia, který už stihl uspět i na mezinárodním poli.
Router určený mimo jiné také pro využití s internetem věcí a chytrými domácnostmi je jedním z největších úspěchů české IT scény posledních měsíců. Na crowdfundingovém portálu Indiegogo se mu v rámci jediné kampaně podařilo od drobných střadatelů vybrat přesně 1 223 205 amerických dolarů, což je v přepočtu skoro 30 milionů korun a zároveň více než dvanáctinásobek původně stanovené cílové částky 100 tisíc dolarů.
Více než 4 400 kusů routerů objednaných na Indiegogo už směřuje k zákazníkům a CZ.NIC současně oznamuje započetí volného prodeje tohoto zařízení, jehož koncová cena byla ve 2GB variantě stanovena na 8 832 Kč, v 1GB variantě pak na 7 622 Kč. Ke koncovým zákazníkům distribuuje routery prostřednictvím svých e-shopů Alza, jinak pak také distribuční firma Discomp.
Výhodou oproti konkurenci je samostatná automatická aktualizace routeru, což výrazně zvyšuje bezpečnost celé lokální sítě. Díky integrovanému síťovému úložišti navíc Turris Omnia zvládá i zálohování dat, díky slotu na SIM kartu k němu můžete připojit také LTE modem. V kombinaci s USB DVB-T tunerem pak lze router využít i pro šíření televizního vysílání na mobilní zařízení a počítače v domácnosti.
Zdroj: TZ CZ.NIC
